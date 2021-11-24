print-icon

De Blasio Pushes For No Jab, No Subway Travel In NYC: "We Know Vaccine Mandates Work"

by Tyler Durden
Wednesday, Nov 24, 2021 - 08:18 AM

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio appears to have called for a vaccine mandate on the subway, meaning that anyone who hasn’t taken the COVID vaccine would be banned from traveling throughout the city.

De Blasio made the call on Twitter, writing “We know vaccine mandates work.”

He added, “New York City is proof of that. Now let’s go even further. I’m urging @GovKathyHochul to institute an MTA vaccine mandate. Let’s do what we can to keep our city, our residents, and our workforce safe.”

It would mean that not only would a vaccine mandate be in place to visit gyms, restaurants, cinemas and the like, but also that anyone wanting to go anywhere, including traveling to work would have to show proof of vaccination.

Some suggested that De Blasio meant a mandate for MTA workers, however the tweet clearly does not single out workers.

Many are not impressed with the suggestion:

