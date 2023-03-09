Deadly Train Crash Sparks Largest Protest In Years In Athens

The largest demonstration of public outrage yet over Greece's deadliest train disaster took place in Athens and other surrounding cities on Wednesday as tens of thousands of people marched on city streets, and transportation workers went on strike. Last month's train disaster resulted in the deaths of 57 people -- many of which were university students.

According to AP News, labor union members and students flooded the streets of Athens, with at least 30,000 individuals participating in the protest. As a result of the strike, ferry services to the islands and public transportation services in Athens were halted.

WATCH: Massive number of people rally in Greece over train tragedy. pic.twitter.com/IEVjAG9umN — Rafi (@RastaRafi03) March 8, 2023

"Clashes broke out after the rallies in Athens and two other cities," AP News.

Violent protests erupted in Athens again on Wednesday.



It's the third time in a week police and protestors have clashed in #Greece following a train crash that killed 60 people.



📹: @EvangeloSipsas pic.twitter.com/SlUEeUAZZy — CGTN Europe (@CGTNEurope) March 8, 2023

Anger over a same-track collision between two trains in Greece that killed nearly 60 people spilled onto the streets of Athens Wednesday as a massive protest devolved into chaos.#Athens #GreeceTrainAccident pic.twitter.com/Xf6Q5eJQcw — INDEPENDENT PRESS (@IpIndependent) March 8, 2023

In Thessaloniki, Greece's second-largest city, at least 20,000 protesters rallied in the streets. People are furious with the government for underinvestment and understaffing of railroads that might have played a significant factor in the Feb. 28 train crash near the northern Greek town of Tempe.

Reuters said Wednesday's demonstrations were the largest since 2019. Police estimate more than 60,000 transport workers, students, and teachers were out in the streets. The media outlet also said some violence broke out against riot police:

Violence briefly broke out when a group of protesters clashed with riot police, who fired tear gas at the crowd. Protesters hurled petrol bombs in front of parliament and set a van and garbage bins on fire.

"You feel angry because the government did nothing for all of those kids. The public transport is a mess," 19yo Nikomathi Vathi told Reuters.

Striking transport workers, students and teachers started rallying in central Athens and in the northern city of Thessaloniki to protest over Greece's deadliest train disaster on record https://t.co/HuzXwzPYQR pic.twitter.com/0qyjSyRozc — Reuters (@Reuters) March 8, 2023

Another student said: "We're going to be here until things change."