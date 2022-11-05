Dear Liberals, How Many Of These MSM Hoaxes Did You Fall For?
How many recent mainstream media hoaxes did you fall for? ... and/or still believe?
Russian collusion
Trump called neo-nazis "fine people"
Jussie Smollett
Bubba Wallace garage pull
Covington kids
Governor Whitmer kidnapping plot
Kavanaugh rape
Trump pee tape
COVID lab leak was a conspiracy theory
Border agents whipped migrants
Trump saved nuclear secrets at Mar-a-Lago
Steele Dossier
Russian bounties on US soldiers in Afghanistan
Trump said drinking bleach would fight COVID
Muslim travel ban
Hunter Biden's laptop was Russian disinformation
Andrew Cuomo best COVID leadership
Trump built cages for migrant kids
"Austere religious scholar"
Trump overfed Koi fish in Japan
Build Back Better will pay for itself
Trump tax cuts benefited only the rich
Cloth masks prevent COVID
If you get vaccinated you won't catch COVID
SUV killed parade marchers
Trump used teargas to clear a crowd for a bible photo
"Don't Say Gay" was in a bill
Putin price hike
Ivermectin is a horse dewormer and not for humans
"Mostly peaceful" protests
Trump overpowered secret service for wheel of "The Beast"
Officer Sicknick was murdered by protesters
January 6th was an insurrection
BYU students hurled racist insults at Duke volleyball player
And don't forget "democracy is under threat..."
h/t Mitch P.