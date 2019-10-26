The Deep State Is Assassinating Julian Assange

Authored by Aaron Kesel via ActivistPost.com,

WikiLeaks founder and journalist Julian Assange appeared in court to fight his extradition to the United States, sluggishly reciting his name and date of birth in a zombie-like state — displaying signs of either sleep deprivation, torture or poisoning — but quickly recovered to state the rigged case against him to the judge when he was asked if he understood what he was facing.

Assange responded, appearing to fight back tears at his case management hearing, “I can’t think properly, I don’t understand how this is equitable. This superpower had 10 years to prepare for this case and I can’t access my writings. It’s very difficult where I am to do anything but these people have unlimited resources.” The WikiLeaks Founder added, “They are saying journalists and whistleblowers are enemies of the people. They have unfair advantages dealing with documents. They know the interior of my life with my psychologist. They steal my children’s DNA. This is not equitable what is happening here?”

Assange was also denied a 90-day extension to prepare his defense as governments rig yet another case against the WikiLeaks journalist, proving the death of real justice and right to a fair trial in the UK is corroborated with the death of journalism and ethics. In other words, the cards are stacked against Assange; the state has committed numerous illegal moves, yet the man’s defense can’t do anything because the state isn’t playing by the rules by showing a total bias, court action after court action.

Westminster Magistrates’ Court district judge Vanessa Baraitser further highlighted that rigging by adhering to the behest of government prosecutor James Lewis QC who was firmly against the judge giving Assange any extra time to prepare his case, as The Guardian reported.

As The Canary reports:

Clearly, the full weight of the British and US state apparatus is bearing down on the WikiLeaks founder in this extradition case. That was made explicitly clear in a statement by Nils Melzer, the UN special rapporteur on torture, in May. He urged the UK not to extradite Assange to the US, saying: In 20 years of work with victims of war, violence and political persecution I have never seen a group of democratic States ganging up to deliberately isolate, demonise and abuse a single individual for such a long time and with so little regard for human dignity and the rule of law.

Assange’s legal team also accused the U.S. of attempting to “kidnap and harm” the WikiLeaks founder and used that as reasoning for delaying the trial, Sky News reported.

Mark Summers, one of Assange’s lawyers, described the extradition bid as “a political attempt” by Donald Trump’s administration to “signal to journalists the consequences of publishing information.”

“It is legally unprecedented,” he told the court.

Summers further claimed the U.S. had “intruded” on conversations between Assange and his lawyers while he was in the Ecuadorian embassy, and the intrusions included “hooded men breaking into offices.”

This is something similar to what we saw with the raiding of the Head Legal Office in Madrid of former judge and WikiLeaks’ chief counsel, Baltasar Garzón in December 2017. Garzón’s office was raided by masked men dressed in all black and the security cameras were taped. Despite the break-in, nothing was taken and the operation was referred to as being “professionally done” by police.

In January of this year, police began questioning associates of WikiLeaks worldwide offering immunity to testify against Assange.

Assange’s Health Condition

Earlier this year, a crazy claim took the internet by storm made by a retired USAF lieutenant colonel Karen Kwiatkowski who wrote that they are “treating Assange with the Zombie drug BZ (3-quinuclidinyl benzilate) to kill his brain cells” according to an insider source. Whereas at the time that statement sounded insane, the display in court by Assange may warrant looking at that claim again with a fresh view. This information may be shocking to some, but journalist Danny Casolaro who stood against The Octopus (DEEP STATE) was killed by a toxic poison that was injected into his spine, then his wrists were sliced 12x on each hand. We also know from former CIA employee Mary Embree that the infamous heart attack gun exists and the agency was researching other silent assassination slow kill methods, so that possibility isn’t as crazy as it all may sound.

A source who claims to have seen the WikiLeaks founder described Assange as “out of it and in an zombie like state.” Russian news station RT corroborated this claim, showing Assange in a police transportation van appearing to show a weakened state of health in just his physical appearance.

EXCLUSIVE: Julian #Assange recorded inside prison van during transportation pic.twitter.com/zj9hwwzKHe — RT (@RT_com) October 21, 2019

Craig Murray, a friend of Assange and former politician, also stated in a recent article that the WikiLeaks journalist could be subjected to torture or chemical injections, corroborating Kwiatkowski’s claims about torturous intimidation allegations. Murray wrote, “it was a real struggle for him to articulate the words and focus his train of thought.”

Murray writes:

Until yesterday I had always been quietly skeptical of those who claimed that Julian’s treatment amounted to torture – even of Nils Melzer, the UN Special Rapporteur on Torture – and sceptical of those who suggested he may be subject to debilitating drug treatments. But having attended the trials in Uzbekistan of several victims of extreme torture, and having worked with survivors from Sierra Leone and elsewhere, I can tell you that yesterday changed my mind entirely and Julian exhibited exactly the symptoms of a torture victim brought blinking into the light, particularly in terms of disorientation, confusion, and the real struggle to assert free will through the fog of learned helplessness. I had been even more sceptical of those who claimed, as a senior member of his legal team did to me on Sunday night, that they were worried that Julian might not live to the end of the extradition process. I now find myself not only believing it, but haunted by the thought. Everybody in that court yesterday saw that one of the greatest journalists and most important dissidents of our times is being tortured to death by the state, before our eyes. To see my friend, the most articulate man, the fastest thinker, I have ever known, reduced to that shambling and incoherent wreck, was unbearable. Yet the agents of the state, particularly the callous magistrate Vanessa Baraitser, were not just prepared but eager to be a part of this bloodsport. She actually told him that if he were incapable of following proceedings, then his lawyers could explain what had happened to him later. The question of why a man who, by the very charges against him, was acknowledged to be highly intelligent and competent, had been reduced by the state to somebody incapable of following court proceedings, gave her not a millisecond of concern.

The WikiLeaks former editor has been in the Belmarsh prison hospital shortly after being incarcerated, which followed with a quick deterioration of his health. Assange still remains in the medical ward, according to his father John Shipton in a recent interview with Going Underground‘s Afshin Rattansi.

Although, this may be due to the bombardment of surveillance technologies that were being used illegally on Assange while in the Ecuadorian embassy for asylum, where he has been for the past 6 years, despite two different UN rulings calling the detainment “arbitrary detention.”

What are the effects of refugee publisher @JulianAssange being exposed to eighteen signal jammers (3 clusters, six antennas per cluster) in a confined space 24/7 for seven months? This paper offers a glimpse https://t.co/f8uubSNCyY — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) November 2, 2018

In fact, last year, Christine Assange used Unity4J to urge officials to allow her son access to medical attention, and for the UK and Ecuador to end Assange’s then illegal 8-year detainment (2 years of virtual house arrest, 6 years confined inside the Ecuadorian embassy.)

For the past 6 years while Assange was in the embassy, the UK government refused his request for access to basic health needs: fresh air, exercise, sunshine for vitamin D and access to proper medical and dental care according to Christine Assange and Julian Assange’s lawyer, Greg Barns.

As a result, his health has seriously deteriorated; and his examining doctors warn these detention conditions are life-threatening.

“The slow and cruel assassination is taking place before our very eyes in the embassy in London,” Christine expressed at the time and that statement still holds true.

Assange’s doctor, Sean Love, previously stated in an opinion piece that depriving his patient of medical care is “cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment.” Adding, “It is time for Australia to intervene.”

Other doctors who have previously examined Assange, Sondra Crosby, an associate professor at Boston University’s school of medicine and public health, and Brock Chisholm, a clinical psychologist in London have stated much the same.

All three once called on safe passage for Assange to a hospital. In an article for the Guardian, they wrote:

While the results of the evaluation are protected by doctor-patient confidentiality, it is our professional opinion that his continued confinement is dangerous physically and mentally to him and a clear infringement of his human right to healthcare.

Assange has had a persistent chronic lung condition for several years, and his ‘frozen shoulder’ issues were talked about as having possible implications of a heart condition. So Assange has a list of health problems, from being prevented sunlight and exercise while he was holed up in the embassy. Although, it’s not known why he was taken to Belmarsh’s prison medical ward. He should immediately be taken to a hospital where full care can be administered instead of limited care inside a prison ward.

It has now been 9 long years that governments have been torturing WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange; it is without a doubt their responsibility for the man’s health deteriorating whether he is currently being poisoned or previously poisoned by radiation from the surveillance technology.

As former Reagan Administration Paul Craig Roberts said in 2011, there is a clear and concerted effort to shut Assange up.

Assange’s doctors saw him last year in December shortly before his arrest in April; however, his condition was not made public out of respect for confidentiality. Instead, Assange is gifted hospital care in a prison known for torturing its inmates, which include past terrorists. After the WikiLeaks publisher was put under Belmarsh prison “care,” WikiLeaks said that it was “gravely concerned” over the state of Assange’s health.

WikiLeaks has grave concerns about the state of health of our publisher, Julian Assange, who has been moved to the health ward of Belmarsh prison. - See full statement: pic.twitter.com/HnZVks4kWj — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) May 29, 2019

Assange is being held in Belmarsh prison after the Met Police arrested him in April over a defunct bail warrant in the UK. The U.S. is seeking his extradition from the UK for prosecution over WikiLeaks’ journalistic work with Cablegate, Iraq and Afghanistan war logs leaked by whistleblower Chelsea Manning as an Army analyst.

Assange has been arrested in relation to a US extradition request for "conspiracy with Chelsea Manning" for publishing Iraq War Logs, Cablegate, Afghan War Logs, precisely the persecution for which he was granted asylum under the 1951 Refugee Convention in 2012. @unhumanrights pic.twitter.com/i0TezO3SdK — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) April 11, 2019

RIGGED JUSTICE AND SMEARS

The warrant issued in question in Sweden arose 12 days after Julian entered the Ecuador Embassy seeking asylum from U.S. threats against his life and liberty. So the warrant should never have been issued in the first place, as asylum/international law overrides domestic (UK) law.

Instead, the allegations should have been dropped after Sweden dropped its preliminary investigation and Julian wasn’t charged, as the warrant was attached to the European Arrest Warrant on that case. Both women, Sophia Wilen and Anna Ardin, in that case have confessed that the police made up the charges, while Ardin has very curious connections to the CIA and the Swedish embassy, Activist Post reported.

Judge Emma Arbuthnot (the wife of former UK Defence Minister Lord James Arbuthnot) also rejected arguments presented by Assange’s legal team over why he breached bail conditions by seeking political refuge at the Ecuadorian embassy in 2012. A conflict of interest which caused many to speak out about on social media.

After Julian Assange was sentenced in a Kangaroo Court in London for “skipping bail” for 50 weeks of a defunct bail warrant and fraudulent rape case, as well as having his first hearing on his extradition trial, NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden expressed, “it is not just a man who stands in jeopardy, but the future of the free press.”

Edward @Snowden on the US extradition of #Assange: "No one today disputes that the revelations of @xychelsea were news of the highest order... immediately carried on the front pages of every newspaper. It is not just a man who stands in jeopardy, but the future of the free press" pic.twitter.com/ocePgdS9Wh — Bella Magnani ⏳ (@BellaMagnani) May 2, 2019

However, according to reports, the Swedish rape case was reopened at the request of an alleged victim’s lawyer. There is a third woman, according to Euronews and The Intercept, who stated that the woman has thus far been “unidentified.” At this point, given the two other cases being manipulated and fraudulent, it would not be surprising if this were another set up against Assange like the infamous Todd And Claire garage-run operation calling Assange a pedophile in the 2016 election. The woman’s lawyer Elisabeth Massi Fritz none the less says that her client welcomed re-opening the Swedish investigation.

One of Assange’s own lawyers expressed in May that after his client was put into the medical ward “it was not possible to conduct a normal conversation with him to build his defense,” Per Samuelson told reporters after visiting Belmarsh.

It is also worth mentioning that a motion to delay a hearing in Sweden on the provably fraudulent rape allegations (which this reporter has exposed) was also denied around the same time period. This denial of extending the Swedish hearing is compounded with originally denying lawyers access to court transcripts of statements to copy, pushing his defense to have to read documents and then remember what was said to write it up by memory. Which, obviously would create a flimsy defense by design.

Assange has never been formally charged in the investigation with rape, despite mainstream media reports libeling and defaming him by pushing a biased narrative that Assange is a “rapist.” Biased because the establishment ignores evidence that exonerates him, as WikiLeaks has pointed out in past tweets.

New SMS records show Assange was framed by police in 1st sex case: https://t.co/MqwZAvH0va and in 2nd case: https://t.co/OPCFRveUqM pic.twitter.com/SdI7rY0Cdp — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) December 7, 2016

In 2012, the UK Supreme Court acknowledged that Assange was not charged in Sweden. The prosecutor further acknowledged in correspondence with UK authorities that the matter is a ‘preliminary investigation’, and that no decision had been made to charge. Sweden attempted to drop the investigation in 2013, but was told not to by the UK CPS, which also discouraged Sweden from interrogating Assange in the UK despite it being routine for Sweden and standard practice throughout the EU. The CPS destroyed key emails relating to Assange’s Swedish extradition, an investigation by Stefania Maurizi showed according to Justice4Assange, a website created for accurate information in the defense of Julian Assange ran by Hanna Jonasson.

Ironically enough, past research indicates that the Swedish Court of Appeals originally refused to force the prosecutor to hand over SMS messages as WikiLeaks documents on Twitter.

Verdict: Swedish Court of Appeal refuses force prosecutor hand over SMS messages showing woman said Swedish police "made up" case. — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) November 20, 2014

Surveillance By CIA Contractors and Threats Of Assassination

If that’s not enough, Assange has been spied on and the suspects at the time had tried to extort 3,000,000 million euro from the journalism organization for the destruction of the videos and pictures, which included videos of private situations such as doctors visits and lawyers meetings while he was in the embassy, Reuters reported.

Since then, police have made at least one arrest of the ring leader named Jose Martin Santos, previously convicted for fraud, arrested in Alicante for trying to bribe WikiLeaks for millions in exchange for private videos of Assange.

That plot was later further tied to the CIA who hired UC Global S. L. and its founder David Morales to spy on Assange according to court documents that were presented to Spain’s High Court, El Pais reported.

UPDATE: As this article went to press Spanish Judge José de la Mata requested to interview the WikiLeaks founder by videoconference as a witness, however, the British judicial system stepped in denying the request, which could affect Assange’s extradition trial, El Pais reported.

Just another example of the rigging that is going on against Julian Assange preventing him from forming a defense to defend against his extradition, this is all without a doubt unprecedented.

Its also worth noting that, as Elizabeth Lea Vos reports for Consortium News in her piece “Julian Assange’s Nightmarish Future,” the last time Assange was in a British prison he had metal put into his food which chipped his tooth.

“The last time Assange was held in a British prison, in 2010, he says that he was given food containing metal objects that severely damaged a tooth. This was at London’s HM Prison Wandsworth.The incident caused serious injury and he did not receive proper medical treatment during the six and a half years of his confinement in the Ecuadorian embassy. A medical report published by WikiLeaks in 2015 describes Assange’s version of the event,” Vos wrote.

Before Assange was arrested he’s documented stating in a leaked transcript: “I am an assassination risk. It’s not a joke. It is a serious business.” He added, “There have been attempts by people to get into this embassy through the windows at night.”

In 2016, WikiLeaks tweeted that it took UK police two hours to respond to a call after an unidentified man attempted to scale the wall of the Ecuadorian Embassy in the U.K. at 2:47 am. The would-be intruder escaped security and managed to flee to safety while embassy security waited two hours for U.K. police to take the two-minute walk from the police station to the embassy.

UK police took 2h to respond to Assange Embassy intruder despite 24h covert op & police station 2 mins walk away. pic.twitter.com/omaGWDwwuW — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) August 23, 2016

Assange’s Future Fate Is In Our Hands

Assange was ordered to remain in prison even though his 50-week prison sentence ended on September 22, over concerns that he will evade the U.S. extradition request due to his “history of absconding,” according to the BBC.

“In my view, I have substantial ground for believing if I release you, you will abscond again,” said Westminster Magistrates’ Court District Judge Vanessa Baraitser.

Assange faces 175 years in the United States if convicted of exposing war crimes and various corruption within the United States, 17 charges of which are under the Espionage Act, as part of the WikiLeaks grand jury indictment. That indictment was accidentally made public after a copy-paste slip-up error by the Eastern District of Virginia courts mixed up cases, as Activist Post reported.

In total, Assange faces 18 charges including a charge under the CFAA for “computer hacking” by helping his source Chelsea Manning protect herself against being discovered, as Activist Post previously reported.

It is pretty blatantly obvious that the state seeks to “assassinate” Julian Assange, be it his character through using the media, or harming the WikiLeaks founder directly.

Activists worldwide aim to use the Anonymous celebration of Guy Fawkes day on November 5th to highlight the WikiLeaks founder’s current plight and fight for freedom of the press against U.S. extradition now set for trial in February 25th of next year. Meanwhile, rappers Lowkey and MIA plan to perform a concert in front of the UK Home Office. Former home secretary Sajid Javid signed an order in June allowing Assange to face extradition to the U.S. over the allegations relating to his journalism. Assange’s pre-hearing is on December 19th where he will begin his last case management preparation for trial only two months later.

It sure does appear that Assange is being put through the Stratfor, Palantir and HB Gary plan for WikiLeaks.

Stratfor email on Assange's arrest (from 2010):



"Pile on. Move him from country to country to face various charges for the next 25 years. But, seize everything he and his family own, to include every person linked to Wiki."https://t.co/fE5Ff1QzB1 — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) May 13, 2019

If extradited, UN Special Rapporteur on Torture Nils Melzer has continuously said Assange could be exposed to “a real risk of serious violations of his human rights, including his freedom of expression, his right to a fair trial, and the prohibition of cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.” Melzer has also stated that Assange has deliberately been exposed, “for a period of several years, to progressively severe forms of cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, the cumulative effects of which can only be described as psychological torture.”

As journalist Catlin Johnstone, pointed out, Melzer had two interviews by Sky News and BBC World censored on his opinion on Assange as a UN Rapporteur on Torture.

What many don’t realize is that it is all journalists who are at risk, not just those who worked with WikiLeaks but every journalist around the world. The state of journalism now sits in the hands of a rigged court that won’t even provide an award-winning journalist ample time to form a defense against the abhorrent crime of doing journalism and publishing the truth.

To truly understand the mark Julian Assange and the WikiLeaks team has made on the world, watch this heart-wrenching video of Nobel Peace Prize Winner Mairead Maguire speaking on the imprisonment of her longtime friend Julian Assange during her acceptance speech for the GUE/NGL journalism award in his honor.

Supporters are asked to donate to the numerous defenses for WikiLeaks by visiting this link or purchasing merchandise from the WikiLeaks Shop, which goes towards Assange and other WikiLeaks volunteers’ defenses and future releases.

For up-to-date accurate information on Julian Assange’s plight, see @Wikileaks, @AssangeMrs, @DefendAssange and @Unity4J and Assange’s lawyers Twitter accounts far too many to list, most notably the editor of Justice4Assange — @AssangeLegal. The Unity4J Twitter account will be up to date with information, live streams, and the Pinterest account will detail places where protests will be held in support of Julian Assange above and beyond his birthday.

Also, see the Candles4Assange account for further information on protests, the global movement to “stop the war on journalism.”

As Assange has said in his own words in a letter, “Everyone else must take my place! I have been isolated from all ability to prepare to defend myself: no laptop, no internet, ever, no computer, no library, so far, but even if I get access, it will just be for a half an hour, with everyone else, once a week,” Assange wrote. “The other side? A superpower that has been preparing for 9 years, with hundreds of people and untold millions spent on the case.”