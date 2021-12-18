Defense Rests In Ghislaine Maxwell Case After Just 2 Days Without Calling Socialite To Testify

The defense in the Ghislaine Maxwell sex-trafficking trial rested after just two days of presentation, as her attorneys attempted to erode her accusers' credibility and suggest that she and Jeffrey Epstein were innocent, law-abiding people.

Maxwell elected not to testify, telling the court "The government has not proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt, and so there’s no need for me to testify."

The defense called on nine witnesses, some of whom told of Epstein's charitable donations, and innocent relationships he had with young daughters of family friends (as opposed to many of Epstein's accusers, who were often in poor financial condition and recruited from outside Epstein's circle). Witnesses also testified to Epstein and Maxwell's interest in "professional" messages, as opposed to accusers who say Ghislaine instructed them on how to best sexually please the pedophile and his friends.

Maxwell's lawyers attacked the memories of the accusers over incidents which happened more than 20 years ago in some cases.

Prior to resting, the defense called the last of its witnesses - including two FBI agents who reviewed interview summaries known as FD-302s. According to the Epoch Times, agents Jason Richards and Amanda Young who had signed off on the forms had interviewed alleged Epstein victims.

Under cross-examination by prosecuting attorney Maurene Comey, both witnesses testified that recording devices were not used in any of the interviews, the alleged victims never attested to the accuracy of the summaries before they testified, and that specifically, “Jane” was not given hers to review before she appeared as a witness for the prosecution. Another witness for the defense was Dr. Eva Andersson-Dubin, a former girlfriend of Epstein. They dated from 1983 to around 1991. She and Epstein remained friends, even after she started a family with her husband, Glenn Dubin. Andersson-Dubin testified she never saw any inappropriate behavior by Epstein with teenage girls.

Cimberly Espinosa, who was Maxwell's assistant for six years, testified that she never saw her boss or Epstein acting inappropriately with underage girls, adding that Epstein was "a giver" was paid for her personal trainer and gave her a watch.

The 55-year-old Espinosa said Epstein and "Jane" had a "loving relationship." Jane says Epstein sexually abused her, and was coached by Maxwell on how to give Epstein sexualized massages, according to Bloomberg.

Espinosa told jurors that she didn’t see any improper behavior by the financier at his Manhattan office shared by Maxwell and that she had booked massage appointments for the duo at well-known Manhattan spas. She said that Maxwell began dating other men, and that she and Epstein would come and go from the office at separate times. -Bloomberg

Former Epstein employee Michelle Healey also testified, saying that when she met "Jane" for the first time, "She looked like a grownup to me" with "a lot of makeup on."

Healy praised Maxwell, saying the British socialite "taught me a lot," adding "I respected her. She’s tough, but she’s great."