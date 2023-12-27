DEI: Degradation, Exclusion, And Intolerance

Authored by M.B.Mathews via AmericanThinker.com,

By now, everyone, including its proponents, knows that DEI (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion) means nothing of the sort.

It isn’t diverse, it isn’t equitable, and it certainly isn’t inclusive.

In fact, DEI is nothing but exclusionary revenge against non-racists by racists, and all to address nonexistent “systemic racism” and long-defunct slavery. There is no slavery in America except that slavery of Democrats to the party of their own destruction.

Today, DEI stands for Degradation, Exclusion, and Intolerance.

It has shown itself to be:

DEGRADING : The pool of employees, officials, and hirees across the employable fruited plain has been degraded. Talent and skill and competence have taken a back seat to skin color. Merit is no longer the criterion by which the best are chosen. Color is the only thing that matters to DEI proponents. As a result, incompetence soars when you select for elevation not the best but the mediocre or worse, the untalented.

EXCLUSION : Meritorius Whites, Asians, Jews, and Christians are routinely excluded from the pool of hirees in many companies. Siphoning off those whose ethnic groups have historically scored higher than others guarantees that the only ones left are the less equipped, the less talented, and the less competent. That is what we see today; a working pool of the mediocre.

INTOLERANCE: DEI proponents do not even consider hiring nonminorities. They tolerate no exceptions. As a result, those hired comprise those chosen only for their ethnic background and not for their competence, talent, and exceptionalism. When you skim off the cream and discard it, you are left with an insipid pool of mediocrity. When you eliminate the best, you get the worst.

DEI, while in full vogue in much of corporate America and in the university system, is a toxin in the bloodstream of American excellence, favoring color over competence.

We are left with the kind of mushy mediocrity that contributes to decisions like open borders, a thoroughly corrupt judicial system and universities that graduate those who cannot read, think, or strategize.

DEI is poison in our cultural bloodstream. “Diversity is our strength” is a damnable lie. It is not our strength. It is our weakness.

Merit is our strength because merit allows talent to rise while the sludgy sediment of mediocrity sinks to the bottom.

We are in a world of trouble unless cooler and wiser heads dump DEI and make achievement great again.

America cannot survive an insipid, often hostile work force, especially in the fields of medicine, engineering, piloting, mathematics, computer science, and education.

Our entire system needs to be jettisoned in favor of merit-based hiring once again.

If we do not raise the bar, we will find ourselves strangled under it.