Dem Rep. Joyce Beatty Blames "White Supremacy Replacement Theorist" For Shooting Carried Out By Black Suspect

Dem Rep. Joyce Beatty gave a speech with Nancy Pelosi in attendance during which she blamed a shooting at a hair salon in Dallas on a “white supremacist replacement theorist,” the only problem being the gunman was black.

The chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) referenced the shooting, which took place at a Korean hair salon, during a press conference yesterday.

After stating the incorrect date on which the shooting took place, Beatty tried to spin a false narrative that the attack was a white supremacist hate crime.

“On Monday, three people in a Korean-owned hair salon in Dallas were gunned by yet another White supremacy replacement theorist,” Beatty told the crowd.

“We are sick of the pipeline from racist rhetoric to racist violence,” she added.

One problem with that – the suspect is a black man.

37-year-old Jeremy Smith walked into Hair World Salon on May 11 and opened fire on the 7 people inside. He has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The FBI is investigating the shooting as a hate crime because Smith held a grudge against Asians having been involved in a car accident with an Asian male. He was also fired from a job for attacking his Asian boss.

Beatty has so far failed to comment on the issue and the video of the speech is still posted on her official Twitter account.

As we previously highlighted, the ‘great replacement theory’ is a topic that has been given legitimacy by Democrats, including Joe Biden, on numerous occasions.

