Dem Senator Compares 9/11 Terrorists To January 6 Rioters

Democratic Senator Mark Warner used the 21st anniversary of 9/11 to absurdly compare the terrorists who attacked the twin towers and the Pentagon to “insurgents” who entered the Capitol on January 6.

Warner made the comments during an appearance on Face the Nation.

The Virginia lawmaker was asked by host Margaret Brennan how vulnerable America was to terrorism now given what has happened in Afghanistan.

“Well, Margaret, I remember, as most Americans do, where they were on 9/11. I was in the middle of a political campaign and suddenly, the differences with my opponent seem very small in comparison and our country came together. And in many ways, we defeated the terrorists because of the resilience of the American public because of our intelligence community, and we are safer, better prepared,” said Warner.

🚩 Dem. Senator Mark Warner compares Republican protestors from Jan. 6th to the terrorists who attacked the country on 9/11 pic.twitter.com/x6gazOw32p — Kate (@KateTalksTruth) September 11, 2022

“The stunning thing to me is here we are 20 years later, and the attack on the symbol of our democracy was not coming from terrorists, but it came from literally insurgents attacking the Capitol on January 6th,” he added.

The Senator went on to say that he was worried “about some of the activity in this country where the election deniers, the insurgency that took place on January 6th” and that he hopes to see the country find a “unity of spirit” in the future.

One wonders whether Warner thinks this “unity” can be achieved by putting Americans on a par with Islamic terrorists or viciously demonizing them as a ‘violent threat to democracy’ as Joe Biden has repeatedly done.

Pretending that January 6 was like 9/11, Pearl Harbor and the rise of Hitler combined is one of Democrats’ familiar demented obsessions.

Earlier this year, historian and TV pundit Douglas Brinkley directly compared what was essentially a rowdy protest incited by provocateurs to Nazi death camps.

VP Kamala Harris previously compared January 6 to both 9/11 and Pearl Harbor directly during a speech in Washington.

A Harvard/Harris poll conducted less than two months after January 6 found that Americans were more concerned over the violence that happened in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd than what happened at the Capitol.

A poll by Monmouth University last month showed that the much heralded January 6 Committee had virtually no impact whatsoever on public opinion.

