Demand For Active Shooter Insurance Soars As Post-Pandemic America Reopens

As the US returns to some normalcy after a year of the virus pandemic, demand for active shooter insurance has surged following a spate of mass shootings across the country, according to Reuters.

Tarique Nageer, Terrorism Placement Advisory Leader at Marsh, the world's largest insurance broker, reports client requests for active shooter policies have surged by 50% year on year in the past six weeks. These policies cover victim lawsuits, building repairs, legal fees, medical expenses, and trauma counseling.

Chris Kirby, head of political violence cover at insurer Optio, said active shooter policy rates have doubled for some clients due to recent mass shootings. He wasn't specific about what industries the policy rates jumped.

Other insurer brokers are saying hospitals, retail businesses, schools, universities, restaurants, and places of worship are purchasing the special insurance with coverage ranging between $1 million and $75 million.

A shocking report from Gun Violence Archive, a non-profit research group, says in the first 132 days of 2021, there were 200 mass shootings in the US, averaging more than one per day.

Hart Brown, senior vice president of R3 Continuum, a crisis management consultancy, said violence shifted from public spaces into homes in 2020. He said demand for his company's services is up by 20%, adding that the reopening of businesses in a post-pandemic world has brought violence back to the workplace.

"The environment that was created by the pandemic, with the social distancing, the lockdown, and so forth and the compounding stressors is really what's driving much of the violence that we see right now," Brown said.

We've noted forced lockdowns and economic depression with high unemployment would result in a lapse in American's mental health. A recent survey by Kaiser Family Foundation provides more concrete evidence Americans are experiencing high levels of anxiety or depressive disorders.

President Biden has called the wave of mass shootings a "national embarrassment," and his only solution is to ban military-style "assault" weapons and large-capacity ammunition magazines. What is that exactly going to solve when civilians own more than 390 million guns. Even with a potential ban, people are still going to make ghost guns and 3D-printed weapons.

A mental health crisis rages in America as mass killings are out of control. Whatever happened to Biden's "unity" calls?