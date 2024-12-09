Democracy Is Dead: A Coup Against Right Wing Movements Is Underway In Europe

In the past, progressive elites were not generally threatened by the campaigns of the old center and center-right parties because those groups have long been managed by fake conservatives with no intention of disturbing the deviation of the Overton Window to the radical left. But of course, times have changed. Legitimate opposition to the far-left is rising in the form of political parties fighting for secure borders and anti-wokeness initiatives, and the progressives are furious.

They've had a taste of near total power, and though they claim to be the patron saints of Democracy they are openly adopting authoritarian ideals in order to keep that power.

In the US the far-left has been pursuing an all out propaganda war and has abused the legal system for years as a means to stop conservatives from returning to government. The lawfare tactics utilized against Donald Trump were unprecedented, but ultimately failed. In Europe, though, leftists are finding more success.

In Germany the establishment is attempting to ban the increasingly successful AfD Party on the grounds that they represent a "return to fascism". Over 100 legislators backed the resolution, though it is unclear if a vote will be taken. The AfD is the second most popular party in Germany and has recently put a candidate forward for chancellor in the upcoming February elections.

All other political parties in Germany are variations of the progressive spectrum. Leftists say that if the AfD gains any significant governmental power they will refuse to work with them, preferring to leave the German government in a state of limbo rather than accept the will of the voters. It should be noted that Germany's coalition government is already collapsing and the country is in crisis.

In France, the increasing success of Marine Le Pen and her National Rally Party has been met with extreme derision by the progressive elites. The establishment under Emmanuel Macron engaged in political chicanery after the National Rally won the first round of the French elections. The centrists established a coalition with the radical leftists as a way to prevent the right wing from taking power. The move was technically legal, but considered by many to be an immoral effort to deny conservative French voters a voice.

The elites are also attempting to use lawfare against Le Pen, conjuring charges of misuse of EU funds with the intent to ensure she can run in the 2026 elections. As in Germany, it should be noted that the very coalition that was put in place to keep the right wing out of government has now collapsed under a no confidence vote of Prime Minister Barnier and France is currently in crisis.

In Britain, there is no right wing party to represent public interests. The current progressive/globalist regime has violated the spirit of the Brexit vote and has opened the borders of the country wide open to third-world immigration. The results have been disastrous. The government and the British media now spend most of their time trying to hide the spike in violent crime committed by migrants across Europe and the UK. Without representation the British public has taken to the streets to protest.

In response, the leftists have clamped down on free speech, arresting people who criticize open immigration online. Democracy is fully dead in Britain.

In Britain you can and will be arrested for "misusing" social media by leaving comments about migrants that some Karen finds offensive. They won't arrest you if you're part of a grooming gang. Good to know what their priorities are. Two-tiered policing. pic.twitter.com/ItVLK9lCFt — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 5, 2024

🚨BREAKING: British police arrest old man after his social media post caused anxiety for someone.



Britain is broken. pic.twitter.com/co3YcNBujo — God Save Great Britain (@GSGB01) December 7, 2024

In Romania, the Constitutional Court has for the first time canceled the results of a presidential election because a "right wing" candidate unexpectedly won the first round. The government claims Calin Georgescu received an online boost on his campaign TikTok account from Russian sources and this represented a "distortion of the vote". The court has produced no concrete evidence to support this claim, nor have they explained how artificial Russian traffic on Georgescu's TikTok account translates to Romanian votes.

The courts are now determining if they will bring criminal charges against Georgescu. After all, they can't run another election only for the candidate to win again and prove the Russian accusations are a hoax. Prosecutors are raiding his apparent campaign financiers looking for proof of election interference. Georgescu says he has never had any ties to Russia or any other foreign entity; he called the Constitutional Court in Romania a 'mafia court' participating in a coup against the Romanian people.

Again, this is the complete death of Democracy as the political left promotes it.

The explosion in public enthusiasm for right wing movements in Europe with legitimately conservative policies (among younger people in particular) has proven that the drift to the left is not what the populace wants; it never was. However, the progressive establishment has deemed this change in public sentiment unacceptable - They have decided to do anything and everything to keep power, even if it means abandoning the very democratic processes they claim to defend.