Democrat House Majority Leader Refuses To Commit To Supporting Biden 2024

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

Democrat House majority leader Steny Hoyer (D-NY) refused to commit to supporting Biden 2024 in another sign that the president is being jettisoned as his cognitive abilities decline.

Hoyer made the comments during an appearance on Neil Cavuto’s Fox News show.

“Let me ask you this, do you think, as some in your party are saying, [Biden] should run again, he’s open to running again, he’s not too old to run again?” Cavuto asked Hoyer.

“Neil, I-I-I’m not gonna go there,” Hoyer replied. “You’re asking about problems today, this is about today. There’s an inflation problem.”

WATCH: Democrat House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer REFUSES to say if Biden should run in 2024.



“I’m not going to go there” pic.twitter.com/XdvRDFT6ge — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 20, 2022

“Well, six out of 10 Democrats don’t think the President’s up to dealing with this today,” Cavuto interjected, but Hoyer refused to be drawn on the matter.

With the New York Times having published six hit pieces against Biden’s candidacy in the last two months, the rats appear to be fleeing the sinking ship.

Front and center as the reason is Biden’s declining cognitive abilities, with him stumbling into yet another verbal gaffe yesterday by saying he had cancer.

Biden: "I and so many other people I grew up with have cancer." pic.twitter.com/TUiBZJqbBR — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 20, 2022

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) also refused to say she’d support Biden running again during an appearance on CNN last month.

Yesterday, we highlighted the comments of Dick Morris, former top advisor to Bill Clinton, who sensationally claimed that Hillary is being lined up to replace Biden.

According to Morris, the Democratic establishment knows “that Biden can’t run again in 2024” due to his “quickly declining mental abilities” and the economic disaster he had presided over.

As we document in the video below, given how he has behaved over the last two years, the notion that Biden would come out on top of debates with Trump two years from now is absurd.

