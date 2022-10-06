Democrat-Led Texas Border Town Busses Migrants To New York

While the media has fixated on Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott's controversial one-way bus ticket program for migrants to sanctuary cities like New York City and Chicago, there has been little press about one Democrat-led border city doing the same.

Source: Daily Mail

El Paso, Texas, Mayor Oscar Leeser, a Democrat, uses Abbott's bus strategy as the surge of migrants crossing the southern border has sent the region into crisis. The federal government's failure, i.e., the Biden administration, left Leeser with no other option as an influx of illegals stained his city's finances.

At least 7,000 migrants have been bussed from El Paso to New York City since late August and 1,800 to Chicago, Reuters reported. However, Leeser's bussing has garnered less media attention than Abbott's, who is seeking reelection in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Perhaps the bias in the liberal mainstream press is very obvious.

Democrat mayor of El Paso has its own bus program of sending migrants to NYC but has no drawn the same outrage as the Abbott buses https://t.co/rBRJplAzq5 — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) October 4, 2022

Reuters makes clear El Paso's bussing of migrants to sanctionary cities is entirely different than Abbott's as the media outlet interviewed New York City mayoral spokesperson Kate Smart who said Leeser's staff informs New York when a bus is en route rather than surprised migrant busloads from the governor.

And, of course, that's the spin -- but in the end, a busload of migrants is still a busload of migrants, no matter what political affiliation.

Reuters also made sure to include a quote from Lesser, who said his migrant busloads to cities in the US are "completely different." And why is that, the mayor explained: we "treat people with respect."... Really?

If it's Abbott or Leeser, migrants are still being wrangled up like cattle and stuffed into buses. Even though Leeser's bus program has gained little attention, there's undoubtedly a biased press that paints Abbot's bussing as evil.