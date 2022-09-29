Democrat Supporters Accused Of Attacking Republicans At AOC 'Squad' Event In Boston

Authored by Alice Giordano via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Just days after a North Dakota man admitted to killing an 18-year-old because he was a Republican, supporters of the ultra-progressive Democratic group known as The Squad, attacked a group of Republicans holding a vigil in Boston on Sept. 24.

Donnie Palmer was among Republicans attacked over the weekend outside a Squad event in Boston. (Supplied)

The attack, which appears to be unprovoked, was caught on video and released to The Epoch Times.

One of the men attacked was Donnie Palmer, the Republican nominee looking to unseat U.S. Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, a member of The Squad.

Violent attacks broke outside an event held by The Squad in Massachusetts on Sept. 24. (Supplied)

Pressley, along with Congresswomen Alexandria Oscar-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Cori Bush of Missouri—all of whom make up The Squad—were holding a sold-out event inside the Somerville Theatre when some of their supporters allegedly attacked Palmer and other men with him.

At least one of the men was hospitalized from the injuries he sustained from the attack and can be seen in the video laying on the ground and bleeding.

“These people are despicable and they are terrorists,” said Palmer, who accused Pressley of sending the men “to shut us up.”

Pressley’s office did not return multiple phone calls made by The Epoch Times about the incident.

Palmer said he is outraged that no one in the Democratic party or liberal media is talking about the death of 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson, killed last week by 41-year-old Shannon Brandt.

According to police reports, Brandt admitted to killing Ellingson after deciding he was a member of a “Republican extremist group.”

Brandt, who admitted to getting in his car, seeking out Ellingson, and then running over him, told police he was afraid the 18-year-old was coming to get him.

“If this was a black kid killed by a white cop it would be all over the news,” said Palmer, who is black.

Members of The Squad walk down a street in Somerville, Mass., on Sept. 24. (Supplied)

The violence against Palmer and the others broke out as Dr Ibram Kendi, author of the book “How to Be an Antiracist” was hosting The Squad event.

Jim Lyons, chairman of the Massachusetts Republican Party attended the vigil for Ellingson earlier in the day. He told The Epoch Times that he is outraged by the double standards behind the way Ellingson’s death is being handled.

Shortly after admitting to killing Ellingson, Brandt was released on bail.

“It is an absolute outrage that the people on Jan. 6 are still in jail and this man is already free,” said Lyons, referring to people arrested last year outside the Capitol in what Democrats refer to as the “Insurrection.”

Read more here...