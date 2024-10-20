Democrats Cheer As Lizzo Says: "Whole Country Be Like Detroit" If Kamala Wins

Rapper 'Lizzo' boarded a private jet on Saturday ahead of a Kamala Harris campaign rally in Detroit, telling the less fortunate than her voters: "This is how a bad b*tch saves democracy. You ho's couldn't even spell democracy."

Even before Lizzo arrived in America's most dangerous city, run by far-left Democrats for generations, she insulted everyone...

Who the hell talks like that? Also, why a private jet if the imminent global warming disaster is so dire?

The elite, authoritarian democrats hate you. They hold you in contempt. Lizzo shows off her private jet as she heads to Detroit to campaign for Kamala Harris. “This is how a bad b*tch saves democracy. You ho’s couldn’t even spell democracy.” pic.twitter.com/ugDlSvkD4w — David P. (@davidwhitley) October 19, 2024

It gets even better because, at the rally, Lizzo told the crowd: "I'm so proud to be from Detroit. They say if Kamala Harris wins, the whole country will be like Detroit."

Umm. Who is "they"? Obama?

.@lizzo: I'm so proud to be from Detroit. They say if Kamala Harris wins, the whole country will be like Detroit. Proud like Detroit. Resilient like Detroit. The same Detroit that innovated the auto industry and the music industry. Put some respect on Detroit's name pic.twitter.com/fSWMGCW0uH — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 19, 2024

And, oh boy, X users ripped Lizo for claiming that if Harris was elected president, "the whole country will be like Detroit ..."

Lizzo literally came to detroit on a private jet to tell people who are less fortunate than her how to vote. Talk about entitlement. Disgusting. — SmiggleyPuffz (@AnthonyPLOL) October 20, 2024

How does Lizzo flying a private jet help save the environment?



Because Kamala and the Democrats say they care about being “green.”



Any chance they’re just hypocrites? — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 20, 2024

“Make America Like Detroit” – Lizzo is actively campaigning for Trump with statements like this 🤦🏽‍♂️ — UngaTheGreat (@UngaTheGreat) October 20, 2024

Detroit is a shithole



We do not want the rest of the country to be like Detroit — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) October 19, 2024

Oh My God!



Who wants to be like Detroit?!



The self own here is glorious. pic.twitter.com/TtCFovXtDW — Thomas Musket ⓒ (@ThomasMusket) October 19, 2024

#Lizzo says US “becoming Detroit” is a good thing.



*30% of Detroit lives BELOW poverty line.



*Detroit=DOUBLE DIGIT unemployment.



*Detroit=one of the highest crime rates in the country.



America cannot be #Detroit. USA wants more than ⁦@lizzo⁩ & Kamala can ever imagine. pic.twitter.com/RASoR0TfkT — Trish Regan (@trish_regan) October 20, 2024

Detroit is dead. Meanwhile, innovation is happening at SpaceX's Starbase in Texas.

The final phase of Super Heavy's landing burn used the three center Raptor engines to precisely steer into catch position pic.twitter.com/BxQbOmT4yk — SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 14, 2024

Most Americans are fed up with Democratic elites who have unleashed chaos and violent crime nationwide while attempting to undermine the Constitution every step of the way.

Kamala and her crew are out of touch as nation-wrecking inflation, sparked by her and Joe Biden, financially crushes households.