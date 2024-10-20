print-icon
Democrats Cheer As Lizzo Says: "Whole Country Be Like Detroit" If Kamala Wins

by Tyler Durden
Rapper 'Lizzo' boarded a private jet on Saturday ahead of a Kamala Harris campaign rally in Detroit, telling the less fortunate than her voters: "This is how a bad b*tch saves democracy. You ho's couldn't even spell democracy."

Even before Lizzo arrived in America's most dangerous city, run by far-left Democrats for generations, she insulted everyone... 

Who the hell talks like that? Also, why a private jet if the imminent global warming disaster is so dire? 

It gets even better because, at the rally, Lizzo told the crowd: "I'm so proud to be from Detroit. They say if Kamala Harris wins, the whole country will be like Detroit." 

Umm. Who is "they"? Obama? 

And, oh boy, X users ripped Lizo for claiming that if Harris was elected president, "the whole country will be like Detroit ..." 

Detroit is dead. Meanwhile, innovation is happening at SpaceX's Starbase in Texas. 

Most Americans are fed up with Democratic elites who have unleashed chaos and violent crime nationwide while attempting to undermine the Constitution every step of the way.

Kamala and her crew are out of touch as nation-wrecking inflation, sparked by her and Joe Biden, financially crushes households.

