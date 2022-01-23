Democrats' Fight For Voting Rights Is A Fake Issue

Submitted by Elizabeth Vaughn,

Gesticulating wildly as she delivered remarks at the MLK Day Deliver for Voting Rights Press Conference, the wicked witch of Washington, Nancy Pelosi, told her audience: “Nothing less is at stake than our democracy.”

If only we could have thrown a pail of water on her.

She continued:

This is about suppressing the vote. It's about nullifying the elections, which Dr. King talked about that day, nullifying the election. It's about just doing so many things to be obstacles to participation. That's wrong. The truth is, that's wrong. ... And, as has been indicated by the King family this – this bill is supported by all of the Democrats, House and Senate. It's just the filibuster in the way. So, in a way, if you really, truly want to honor Dr. King, don't dishonor him by using a Congressional custom as an excuse for protecting our democracy. We have no right to honor this family, to visit the monument. Imagine, 30 – someone 36 years old, left this earth in such a way that he has a monument on the Mall along with Abraham Lincoln, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson. All of them with tears in their eyes for the departure from our democracy that is happening right now – unless the truth is acknowledged and this legislation is passed.

Pelosi: Abraham Lincoln, George Washington and Thomas Jefferson have "tears in their eyes" that the filibuster is in the way of federalizing elections. pic.twitter.com/tkDnt9wh9Y — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) January 17, 2022

Pelosi was spouting the Democratic party line. ’Our democracy is at stake if we don’t pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the Freedom to Vote Act.’

At his Wednesday press conference, President Joe Biden was asked if he thought the forthcoming election would be illegitimate. He replied: "Oh, yeah, I think it could easily be illegitimate ... The increase in the prospect of being illegitimate is in proportion to not being able to get these reforms passed." [Emphasis mine.]

This second attempt from Biden on whether the election will be legit is even worse.



"Oh, yeah, I think it could easily be illegitimate ... The increase in the prospect of being illegitimate is in proportion to not being able to get these reforms passed." pic.twitter.com/nCyuAWSMXm — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) January 19, 2022

The whole Democratic Party is in on it. In the clip below, The View’s Ana Navarro asks White House Press Secretary Jennifer Psaki: "So without [voting rights] reforms, why should voters have faith in the legitimacy of the next election?"

Tinfoil hat time: The View co-host Ana Navarro presses Jen Psaki with an unhinged conspiracy theory that the results of the 2022 midterms will not be free, fair, and legitimate.

"So without reforms, why should voters have faith in the legitimacy of the next election?" pic.twitter.com/h3cI6Ref8z — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 21, 2022

Democratic leaders have gone all in on trying to gaslight the American people into believing that, unless these toxic measures are passed by the Senate, the 2022 midterm elections will be stolen by the Republicans.

They know, of course, that the opposite is true.

Democrats understand that without universal mail-in voting, ballot harvesting, federal control of elections, the elimination of voter ID requirements at the polls, and all the other mechanisms of fraud they’re trying to ram through, their party will lose.

They are also painfully aware that, outside of their base, Americans are disgusted by their unprecedented power grab over the past year. Among independent voters, support for Democrats has been cut in half over the past year.

Gallup released a poll on Friday that showed even Democrats have soured on 117th Congress.

According to the poll, approval of Congress among Democrats peaked in February 2021 at 61 percent and now stands at a meager 26 percent.

The report explains that typically, when one party controls both chambers, “approval of the legislative branch tends to be higher among partisans associated with the majority party than those whose party is in the minority.”

The party doesn’t stand a chance in November unless the Senate passes these two corrupt, unconstitutional bills. And the only obstacle in their path is the filibuster.

The filibuster, which Biden, Obama and Schumer once argued so eloquently to preserve when their party was in the minority, and that Democrats used literally hundreds of times throughout the Trump years, has now become “a relic of the Jim Crow era.” It’s racist.

The Democratic Party has grossly underestimated the intelligence of the American people. Their pretense that minority voters are being disenfranchised because they’re asked to show identification to cast a ballot is one of the biggest snow jobs in history.

It’s time for them to show us a list of all eligible voters who were disenfranchised in 2020. Give us a list of all legal U.S. citizens whose votes were suppressed in the last election.

Democrats have gone too far. Realizing their days in power are numbered, they are getting desperate. The only way for them to win is to cheat.

Democrats’ fight for so called “voting rights” is a fake issue. It’s another hoax that’s right up there with ‘Trump colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election’ and ‘Jan. 6 was an insurrection.’

