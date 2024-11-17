Democrats Propose 'Shadow Government' To Oppose Trump's Cabinet

If Democrats today are known for anything, it's their uncanny inability to read the room and listen to people when they say "No". It's a typical trait of psychopaths; the assumption that when people refuse your ideals and your leadership they "don't really mean it" and they "just"need a little more convincing". Sorry leftists, but no means no.

It doesn't help that the most common argument coming from leftist pundits after their brutal election loss is that the only reason voters didn't choose Kamala Harris and the woke cult is because most Americans are stupid. The progressives think they know what's best for everyone else. They're the smartest people in the room, after all...

Despite the supposedly incredible intellectual power of the progressive elites, they still lost the election in a landslide and common sense would dictate that they should reconsider their political philosophy and align more with the needs of the general public. However, recent events suggest that's not going to happen.

Donald Trump's cabinet process is well underway and some of his picks have the Democrats (and some Neo-Cons) truly terrified. In particular, the establishment media machine is already pumping out endless propaganda in an attempt to undermine RFK Jr, Matt Gaetz, Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Pete Hegseth, etc. They are floating rumors of sexual misconduct, corruption, mental instability, conspiracy; desperately clamoring to stop these appointments no matter the cost. Why? Because these people will have the power to completely gut the status quo regime and they openly assert they will do so.

Trump faces perhaps the most aggressive opposition to his cabinet appointments of any president in recent history, and it's a sure bet that most Democrats and a number of GOP RINOs in the Senate will work together to sabotage the appointment process. But Trump has the ability to force the Senate into recess and make his appointments while lawmakers are out of session, which means Democrats and Neo-Cons might not have a choice in the matter.

In preparation for this outcome, some Democrats are calling for the creation of what they call a 'Shadow Government' or 'Shadow Cabinet'. Democrat Wiley Nicol from North Carolina cites a similar dynamic used by the UK government; a kind of counter-body of political leaders that hound elected officials with policy criticism while offering their own policies as a better option.

Democrats are legitimately proposing the formation of an unelected government in the form of a Shadow Cabinet to oppose Trump’s agenda and policies. pic.twitter.com/sH4iTvKri8 — Catch Up (@CatchUpFeed) November 15, 2024

The idea is rather tone deaf. For Americans, the phrase "shadow government" has numerous negative connotations and inspires suspicions of corruption. In the UK it's a bit more innocuous - Members of a shadow cabinet have no executive power. It is the shadow cabinet's responsibility to apply scrutiny to the policies and actions of the sitting government, which doesn't sound much different from what opposing politicians already do.

That said, a shadow government also represents a false alternative. It's the government that the Democrats think should be in power instead of the government that the public actually voted for. It should be noted that the UK's socialist system have become increasingly authoritarian in recent years, with punishments for thought crimes now widely enforced. There is no true opposition party to the globalist establishment in the UK, they barely know what a legitimate conservative is.

All parties essentially hover around the center left, and with each passing year the center left moves further to the extreme left. The idea that UK or European government methods should be emulated by the US shows just how detached from the American people Democrats have become.

Holy Shyt‼️ 👀



CNN is now Promoting Democrats running a Shadow Government while Trump is in Office — The UK Does it, Why can’t we? 🤦🏻‍♂️



They suggest Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer should appoint the shadow government…



“They put Elise Stefanik at the UN… we should have… https://t.co/Y8w3tlp76w pic.twitter.com/OrCOj5gwKR — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) November 15, 2024

At best, this concept represents a sad attempt by Democrats to cling to the illusion of importance. The Dems can pretend like people are listening to them as they tell the world how they would would do each cabinet job better, but they never really do much beyond talk. At worst, the shadow government could be used as an alternative contact point for foreign governments, NGOs and other institutions that prefer not to engage with the Trump Administration and face the music.

If the latter is the ultimate goal, then it is utterly contrary to the constitution. There is no allowance for a "shadow cabinet", it doesn't exist as a legal edifice in the US for good reason. There is only one government, which Americans voted into office. No one wants to hear from Democrats on how they would govern; they had their chance and they blew it.

Anyone who understands progressive government knows that their system is designed only to eat more and grow bigger. It's not designed to shrink, or to give up power. What the Democrats greatly fear is a substantial downsizing of the bureaucracy. That is where they derive their true influence. A shadow cabinet might be the beginnings of an effort by leftists to pretend as if they still have a say in the overall course of the country.