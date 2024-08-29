print-icon
Democrats Trying To Censor AI Created Memes Before Election

by Tyler Durden
Thursday, Aug 29, 2024 - 11:45 AM

Authored by Steve Watson via modernity.news,

Ahead of the election in November, Democrats in the House are attempting to have the FEC issue rules to enable censorship of images created specifically by the Grok, the AI developed by Elon Musk’s X.

In other words, they want to eradicate memes they don’t like.

In a statement, Democrats in Congress claimed “It is critical for our democracy that this be promptly addressed, noting the degree to which Grok-2 has already been used to distribute fake content regarding the 2024 presidential election.”

“This election cycle, we have seen candidates use Artificial Intelligence (AI) in campaign ads to depict themselves or another candidate engaged in an action that did not happen or saying something the depicted candidate did not say,” they further claim.

This may be a reference to a ‘Kamala Harris’ video shared by Musk.

In response, California Democrat Gavin Newsom vowed to introduce a law to limit such AI creations, prompting Musk to respond that parody is and should remain legal in America.

Such videos and memes are obviously meant to be satirical.

As RFK Jr. noted last week, Democrats have become the party of censorship.

What are they afraid of?

Grok users had a field day with this.

Only their propaganda is acceptable to disseminate.

They’re panicking.

They want a Ministry of Truth because they can’t meme.

What could possibly go wrong with outright censorship of humour?

What comes next?

