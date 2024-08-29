Democrats Trying To Censor AI Created Memes Before Election

Authored by Steve Watson via modernity.news,

Ahead of the election in November, Democrats in the House are attempting to have the FEC issue rules to enable censorship of images created specifically by the Grok, the AI developed by Elon Musk’s X.

In other words, they want to eradicate memes they don’t like.

Democratic House Members are now pressuring the FEC to issue new rules to censor @elonmusk's new Grok-2 AI art generator before the election.



Let me be clear: the First Amendment is not optional. I'll never support shutting down political speech online, including your memes. pic.twitter.com/0SnmkjijRk — Sean Cooksey (@SeanJCooksey) August 27, 2024

In a statement, Democrats in Congress claimed “It is critical for our democracy that this be promptly addressed, noting the degree to which Grok-2 has already been used to distribute fake content regarding the 2024 presidential election.”

“This election cycle, we have seen candidates use Artificial Intelligence (AI) in campaign ads to depict themselves or another candidate engaged in an action that did not happen or saying something the depicted candidate did not say,” they further claim.

This may be a reference to a ‘Kamala Harris’ video shared by Musk.

In response, California Democrat Gavin Newsom vowed to introduce a law to limit such AI creations, prompting Musk to respond that parody is and should remain legal in America.

JUST IN: Elon Musk tells CA Governor Gavin Newsom to "Suggon Deeznutz" after Newsom threatened to change the law to make AI “ad” voices illegal.



Newsom was upset over a parody video (below) that Musk shared on X.



"Manipulating a voice in an “ad” like this one should be illegal.… pic.twitter.com/19MYrk21rr — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 29, 2024

Such videos and memes are obviously meant to be satirical.

I don't understand the problem. pic.twitter.com/2IgiNpfF4T — Frank Glazewski (@frank_glazewski) August 27, 2024

As RFK Jr. noted last week, Democrats have become the party of censorship.

What these House Democrats are calling for is literally tyranny. https://t.co/EyJB12Xe0v — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) August 27, 2024

What are they afraid of?

They're afraid of mean memes 😂🤣😂🤣🍿 — S.A.Conner (@PaulaRevere111) August 27, 2024

Grok users had a field day with this.

I used Grok to draw a picture of House Democrats writing a bill to censor online speech pic.twitter.com/hW68cmDXp5 — TheRazorPigKid (@TheRazorPigKid) August 27, 2024

Only their propaganda is acceptable to disseminate.

So, this was accurate? pic.twitter.com/G6URxBIciI — The Investigative Examiners (@TruthorConseq12) August 27, 2024

What they are saying is that THEY want to control the misinformation through their controlled media. They cannot allow other forms of ‘misinformation’ that THEY can’t control. — Scuba Steve (@Scuba15Steve) August 27, 2024

They’re panicking.

It is slipping away there is nothing they won't do to stop it. NOTHING — kath (@Muskadoptme) August 27, 2024

They want a Ministry of Truth because they can’t meme.

The left can't meme, so they use Congress and lawyers. — Rick Johnson (@Cookie_BigRick) August 27, 2024

What could possibly go wrong with outright censorship of humour?

The Democrats don't care about the Constitution. It's a piece of paper that only has power with men of character. Dems, like the sainted Barack Obama hate it because it limits their ability to control the citizens. If Harris wins in November, it will be in tatters by midterms. — Imperfect America (dudes/r/dudes!) (@ImperfectUSA) August 27, 2024

What comes next?

The camel is trying to stick his nose in the tent.

Incrementalism is the path they always take.

They'll start here, and they must be stopped. No compromise. — tiredofthecrap789 (@tiredofthe63251) August 27, 2024

They're not even hiding it anymore. — Reginald D Winthorp (@ReginaldDWin) August 27, 2024

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.