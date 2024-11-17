Dems Are Trying To Push Through Extreme Leftist Judicial Candidates Before January

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Democrats’ days in power are numbered.

As a result they are desperately trying to push through radical leftist activists as judicial nominees before January 3rd.

One example is United States Magistrate Judge Mustafa T. Kasubhai of Oregon, who appeared last week before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Democrats have been trying to get this guy on the federal bench for over a year, and here’s an example of why.

He wants people in his courtroom to announce their pronouns.

Senator John Kennedy called Kasubhai out on it in a hearing this week, noting “I’m looking at the requirement that you issued to all people in your court. You say, “When you introduce yourself in a meeting, you should say, ‘My name is Judge ___ and my pronouns are ___.'”

Is that right?

While Kasubhai claimed “It’s an invitation for people to identify their pronouns or their honorifics,” and not a requirement, it seems like he made it pretty requirementy.

Kennedy continued, “you also, in your directive, say, ‘I’d like counsel to introduce themselves giving your full name and your honorific, such as Ms., Mx,, or Mr.'”

When Kennedy said Mx and then repeated it, Senator Tom Cotton cracked up at the ridiculousness of it.

Who is Sen. Schumer trying to sneak onto the federal bench before Democrats lose power?



Mustafa Kasubhai, who makes the people who come before his court announce their pronouns. pic.twitter.com/TJ4pyvWOus — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) November 14, 2024

Americans have rejected this complete nonsense, now Democrats are desperately trying to get its proponents into positions they can still exploit.

