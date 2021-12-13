Dems Panic As Party Loses Grip Over Hispanic Voters

Last week we noted how Hispanics polled by a Democratic firm absolutely hate the term 'LatinX' - the left's latest made-up word to stuff groups of people into politically correct categories.

Today The Hill reports that Democrats are panicking over their 'electoral grip on Hispanics, the country's second-largest voter bloc by ethnicity.'

"I think that both parties should always have a sense of urgency in communicating with Hispanics, Latinos," said Democratic lobbyist Ivan Zapien, a former executive leader at the Hispanic Leadership Council of the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

"Do I think that Democrats’ heads should be on fire over this issue? Yeah, I do. I think that their head should be on fire over this issue every day regardless of what polls say," he added.

Last week, a Wall Street Journal poll found that Hispanic voters are evenly split between Democrats and Republicans, sounding alarm bells across the Democratic establishment.

The poll is just the latest data point that shows a growing sympathy among Hispanics toward Republican messaging. Democrats lost the states of Florida and Texas in the 2020 presidential race, and they were disappointed with some of their results from Hispanic voters. President Biden still won 63 percent of the Latino vote in the 2020 race, nearly 30 percentage points more than former President Trump. But the Journal’s poll offered troublesome signs, finding that just 44 percent of Hispanics would vote for Biden if the 2024 presidential election were held today and 43 percent would vote for Trump. -The Hill

The recent polls suggest that Democrats shouldn't take the Latino vote for granted. According to Zapien, it will come down to whichever party can best communicate with Hispanic voters while "figuring out what’s on their mind."

The new polling has the attention of Republicans.

Last week, Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) called the Journal poll trouble for Democrats.

"Hispanic voters are splitting their support more evenly between the two parties, a new WSJ poll finds. That’s an ominous sign for Democrats," he said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration is working to sell Hispanic voters on their massive social spending agenda in addition to the two major bills already signed by the administration - the American Rescue Plan, and the infrastructure deal.

"Unemployment is down, the lowest it's been in 50 years. We've created nearly 6 million jobs. Our economy is recovering faster than any other advanced economy in the world," according to Mayra Macías, chief strategy officer of Building Back Together, a political nonprofit dedicated to selling Biden's message.

"While we've made progress. We realize that people are still not fully feeling the positive impacts in their day to day lives, but this is, if anything, more of an impetus to get Build Back Better across the finish line, because this legislation will lower the cost of health care, prescription drugs, housing, child care and more," she added.

In short, Democrats are hoping they can essentially buy votes by promising handouts, a longstanding strategy.

"I don’t think that there’s a magic wand or a particular issue that is going to assure you some sort of long-term fidelity by ‘the Hispanic vote.’ Or even segments of the Hispanic vote," said Zapien. "The party that spends the most time, energy and resources communicating with them, where they are, is going to have the momentum."