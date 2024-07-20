Dems Plot 'Loophole' Of Rebellion If Biden Won't Step Down

While Joe Biden is decidedly 'dug in' and isn't going anywhere, Democrats, the party of 'democracy is on the ballot,' are plotting a 'loophole' if Biden refuses to step aside or drop out of the race.

During a Friday morning Zoom call with 50 delegates, DNC delegate Elaine Kamarck said the apparent "loophole" allowing for such rebellion if convention-goers say they can no longer vote for their pledged candidate in "good conscience" despite picking them in primaries and caucuses.

Kamarck, who has been on the DNC’s Rules Committee for decades, informed the 50 delegates on the call that “there’s no such thing as Joe Biden releasing his delegates. And Joe Biden gets this.” “I don’t know why the rest of the press doesn’t get it,” she said. -NY Post

According to the DNC's rules, "Delegates elected to the national convention pledged to a presidential candidate shall in all good conscience reflect the sentiments of those who elected them."

Kamarack said that the rules previously mandated that delegates have to vote for whoever they're pledged to, however that changed after the 1980 convention in which Ted Kennedy and then-President Jimmy Carter were battling for the iron throne. Unlike the Republican party, Democrats can revolt at any time.

Apparently “Our Democracy” has been reduced to “focus groups” when the elites don’t like the outcome of free and fair primary elections. https://t.co/wTuPQNr8nw pic.twitter.com/QhgVpaBTio — Wuhan Blitz Primary Swan (@TheWuhanClan) July 20, 2024

Given that Biden won nearly all the pledged delegates in the primary, those delegates can say that Biden no longer "reflect[s] the sentiments of those who elected them," and can dump him at will.

"See, we’ve never had a situation quite like this where the primaries were over. Very clear-cut winner. And yet something was discovered unclosed, whatever you want to call it, after the end of the primaries that caused people to severely doubt whether or not their nominee should proceed," she said.

In 2016, Democrats rigged the super delegate process in their primary to stop Bernie Sanders.



In 2024, they wouldn’t allow debates. Biden won the primary.



Now Biden is being forced out before the convention. Rich donors will select a new candidate.



The party of democracy. — Cernovich (@Cernovich) July 18, 2024

The Friday call was led by Kamarck on behalf of Delegates Are Democracy, a new group which launched last week to inform delegates of their options before the Aug. 19-22 convention in Chicago. The group claims they weren't formed to force Biden out. (Can they try not lying about one thing for once?)

One anonymous delegate on the Zoom call asked how they should proceed in an open convention, to which Kamarck replied that it would be "tough" to decide.

Everyone calling on Joe Biden to *stop running* without also calling on him to resign the presidency is engaged in an absurd level of cynicism.



If you can't run, you can't serve.



He should resign now. — JD Vance (@JDVance1) July 20, 2024

"I would start with the people who voted for you to become a delegate, see what they think and see how they think you should proceed. You probably won’t have polling. That’s very good. You may have to rely on sort of national polling," she said.

Nothing says democracy like holding a fake primary and then having donors handpick a nominee behind closed doors. — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) July 18, 2024

Such a revolt on the convention floor would 'amount to a political earthquake toppling the commander in chief.'

One anonymous Democrat pushed back on the Post's assertion that this was a loophole.

"It’s not a loophole! That’s the process. You can vote for whoever you want," they said, adding "I think it’s almost inevitable he drops out."

The scale of a possible revolt is unclear, with the source saying he could imagine “very few” actually joining in if Biden forges ahead — particularly if former House Speaker Nancy Pelsoi (D-Calif.), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and former President Barack Obama set aside their private misgivings following Biden’s disastrous June 27 debate performance. But even an unsuccessful revolt could hurt Biden going into the Nov. 5 election against former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee. “If it’s 10 or 100 or 200, people in the media will say, ‘Oh my God, it’s a massive defection,'” he added. -NY Post

"We are so f–ked," one senior congressional Democrat told The Post.

As Victor Davis Hanson notes on X:

Never in modern presidential history has a political party staged a veritable inside coup to remove their current president from his ongoing candidacy for his party’s nomination and reelection. Stranger still, the very elites and grandees, who now are using every imaginable means of deposing Biden as their nominee, are the very public voices that just weeks ago insisted that candidate Biden was “sharp as a tack” and “fit as a fiddle.” And they damned any who thought otherwise! They are also the identical operators whose machinations ensured that there would not be an open Democratic primary. They demonized the few on the Left who weakly challenged Biden in the primaries. Yet now they will select a replacement candidate who likely never received a single primary vote. Note further: Biden’s impending forced abdication is not because he is non compos mentis. Rather, the inside move is due to Biden’s disastrous debate exposure that confirmed his dementia could no longer be disguised by a conspiracy of leftist politicos and media. But far more importantly, the impetus for removal is driven by the admission that Biden is headed for a climactic November defeat. Were Biden now ahead in the polls by five points, these same backroom machinists would be insisting that he was still Pericles. Yet now Biden is being un-personed and Trotskyized, as we prepare the new groupthink narrative of his likely surrogate—a soon to be praised eloquent, mellifluous, and articulate Cicero-Harris.

How f*cked is our country when an 84 year old woman is leading a coup against the 82 year old president for being too old? pic.twitter.com/mvMdoXlnk6 — Harrison Krank (@HarrisonKrank) July 18, 2024