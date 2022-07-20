Denmark To Start Demolishing Parts Of Migrant Ghettos

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

Denmark is to start demolishing parts of migrant ghettos and moving people elsewhere in a bid to put an end to ‘parallel societies’ that have led to high crime and social dislocation.

The areas targeted by the policy are specifically where there are demographic concentrations of people with non-western backgrounds who are more prone to criminality and joblessness.

“Housing areas must have over 1,000 residents, of which over 50 percent have non-Western nationality or heritage, and fulfil two out of four criteria pertaining to the proportion of residents who are unemployed and aren’t pursuing an education, have criminal convictions involving arms or drugs, are low income, and lastly, have a basic school education or less,” reports Sputnik.

The policy has been called a “huge housing experiment” and will include forced evictions in an effort to create more mixed populations, eliminating ghettos where unintegrated migrants congregate and refuse to assimilate.

In Gellerupparken, more than 1,000 homes have been marked for demolition, with 5,000 residents having already been moved on.

The plan is part of a broader move to ensure that areas of the country are populated by no more than 30 per cent of people from a non-western background.

Despite attempts by the United Nations to argue that the policy will create “ethnic discrimination,” over the course of the next 10 years it will ensure that at least 70% of the population living in allocated areas have a western ethnic background.

Citizens from outside the EU, EEA or Switzerland will also be denied municipal housing support as will those with a criminal record.

By pursuing the same policy, the Scandinavian country was already able to reduce migrant ghettos from 22 in 2018 down to 15 as of last year.

As we highlighted last year, the net cost of non-western immigration to Denmark, after tax contributions have been deducted, has been revealed to be nearly $5 billion a year.

Perhaps the Danish government implemented the migrant policy after reading a 2019 study by academics from the University of Copenhagen which found that diversity is not a strength.

The study sought to answer whether “continued immigration and corresponding growing ethnic diversity” was having a positive impact on community cohesion.

The researchers found the opposite to be the case.

Studying existing literature and also carrying out a meta-analysis of 1,001 estimates from 87 studies, the researchers concluded, “We find a statistically significant negative relationship between ethnic diversity and social trust across all studies.”

Eric Kaufmann, Professor of Politics at the Birkbeck University of London, also tweeted about the study, commenting, “Higher diversity *is* significantly associated with lower trust in communities, even when controlling for deprivation.”

