Dershowitz Accuser Says She 'May Have Made A Mistake' As Defamation Suit Is Settled

The woman at the center of sexual abuse accusations against former Jeffrey Epstein lawyer Alan Dershowitz has 'corrected the record,' and now says she may have been mistaken.

In addition to dropping her defamation lawsuit against Dershowitz, accuser Virginia Giuffre, formerly Virginia Roberts, made the following statement:

"I have long believed that I was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein to Alan Dershowitz. However, I was very young at the time, it was a very stressful and traumatic environment, and Mr. Dershowitz has from the beginning consistently denied these allegations," she said. "I now recognize I may have made a mistake in identifying Mr. Dershowitz."

According to both parties, there were no payments involved in the settlement, which also included other related lawsuits.

Dershowitz notably represented Epstein in his earliest criminal case.

Giuffre, meanwhile, said that both Epstein and his 'madam' Ghislaine Maxwell raped her. She reached a settlement with Epstein in 2009 after he pleaded guilty in Florida to procuring a prostitute under the age of 18.

Later, Giuffre said Dershowitz raped her six times in three states, as well as the US Virgin Islands at Epstein's property.

Dershowitz has maintained his innocence the entire time.

"As I have said from the beginning, I never had sex with Ms. Giuffre," he said, adding "I have nevertheless come to believe that at the time she accused me she believed what she said. Ms. Giuffre is to be commended for her courage in now stating publicly that she may have been mistaken about me."

At the Epoch Times notes, The settlement also involved Dershowitz’s countersuit against Giuffre, a defamation suit from lawyer David Boies against Dershowitz, and a countersuit from Dershowitz against Boies.

“I agree with Mr. Dershowitz and Ms. Giuffre that the time has come to end this litigation and move on,” Boies said in a statement. “I know that Alan Dershowitz has suffered greatly from the allegation of sexual abuse—an allegation that he has consistently, and vehemently, denied.”

Boies had said in a complaint that Dershowitz was trying to “distract attention from his own misconduct” when he launched “a campaign to attack and vilify each of the lawyers who have represented his victims,” including Giuffre.

Dershowitz, meanwhile, now says his claims that Boies engaged in an extortion plot and tried to induce perjury “were mistaken.”

Giuffre also accused Prince Andrew of raping her. She had produced a photograph showing her with the prince and Maxwell, who was convicted in 2021 of sex trafficking and sentenced more recently to 20 years in prison.

Giuffre’s lawsuit against Prince Andrew was settled in February. The details were not disclosed.