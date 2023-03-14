DeSantis Admin Yanks Hyatt Miami Liquor License For Hosting "Drag Queen Christmas" With Kids Present

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' administration is revoking the Hyatt Regency Miami's alcohol license after it hosted "A Drag Queen Christmas" with children present in the audience.

In a 17-page complaint filed Tuesday by the state's Department of Business and Professional Regulation, the state claims that the Hyatt's James L. Knight Center violated several laws, including a prohibition of "lascivious exhibition" in front of people younger than 16, according to Florida's Voice.

According to the complaint the "acts of simulated sexual activity, and lewd, vulgar, and indecent displays" included:

Performers forcibly penetrating or rubbing exposed prosthetic female breasts against faces of audience members

Intentionally exposing performers’ prosthetic female breasts and genitalia to the audience

Intentionally exposing performers’ buttocks to the audience

Simulating masturbation through performers’ digitally penetrating prosthetic female genital

Graphic depictions of childbirth and/or abortion

Libs of TikTok first reported on the investigation. The show named “A Drag Queen Christmas” was held in Fort Lauderdale on Dec. 26. Other shows are scheduled for Miami, Orlando, and Clearwater.#TransAgenda #Trans #Agenda21 #Agenda2030 pic.twitter.com/5EsnDtZ0fU — SmlPplAgstBigGov (@SPABG2) December 27, 2022

DeSantis supported the move.

"Sexually explicit content is not appropriate to display to children and doing so violates Florida law," his press secretary Bryan Griffin told Insider. "Governor DeSantis stands up for the innocence of children in the classroom and throughout Florida."

WATCH! @AGAshleyMoody asked about Drag Queen Christmas on Fox News. Moody is heading the investigation into minors being exposed to sexual material at the shows in Ft Lauderdale, Miami and Orlando. pic.twitter.com/wFJiYtNCRs — Chris Nelson 🇺🇸 🏝 (@ReOpenChris) December 30, 2022

Hyatt Regency Miami will be allowed to continue selling alcoholic beverages until the department makes a final decision, and it has 21 days to request a hearing, according to department spokeswoman Beth Pannell in a statement to Insider.

Regulators had warned the facility to change how it marketed the show before it went live, according to a copy of the letter included in the complaint. The letter accused the marketers of putting on a performance that constitutes "public nuisances, lewd activity, and disorderly conduct" when minors are present. The impetus of the letter was a screenshot where tickets were being sold that read "all ages welcome." The department warned the venue not to admit minors or otherwise face penalties, including an alcohol license revocal. -Insider

Last year DeSantis signed a bill into law prohibiting schools from including gender and sexual orientation from being taught in classrooms up to the third grade.