DeSantis Or Trump In 2024?

Former President Donald Trump announced in November that he was seeking the Republican nomination for the presidential elections in 2024.

Trump served one term from 2017 to early 2021 and would therefore be eligible for another.

Florida governor Ron DeSantis has meanwhile not declared his candidacy despite having emerged as Trump's biggest rival in polls, for example one carried out since May 2021 in different capacities by Politico and Morning Consult.

While Trump does not exactly have incumbent privilege, it is due to his stint in the White House that he has a large, national supporter base among Republicans.

However, as Statista's Katharina Buchholz notes, after the party's worse-than-expected performance in the midterms, DeSantis started to soar in the polls as a potential presidential candidate due to his resounding reelection success that set him apart from other Republicans.

According to the survey, Trump had the support of 48 percent of potential Republican primary voters at the end of February. Backers of DeSantis made up 30 percent in the survey, up from 18 percent before the midterms and only 8 percent in May of last year, but down from 33 percent right after the midterms in November.

Trump's Vice President Mike Pence was the third-most popular among Republican primary voters, but is far behind at just 7 percent of respondents naming him as their pick most recently.

Like DeSantis, Pence has not announced a presidential campaign.