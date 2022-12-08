DeSantis Raises $59 Million For Florida Hurricane Relief, Says Biden Denied Funds

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Monday announced that the Florida Disaster Fund has raised $59.2 million for Hurricane Ian emergency relief, after claiming that the Biden administration denied funding assistance.

$25 million came from the state of Florida, while donors provided $35.2 million, DeSantis' office said in a press release. The state funds will be used to acquire building materials, while donations will enable "verified nonprofit organizations to conduct critical temporary repairs on homes damaged by Hurricane Ian," according to the press release, and reported by the Daily Caller.

With the support of First Lady @CaseyDeSantis, the Florida Disaster Fund has raised more than $59 million, and her announcement of $10.2 million for 17 non-profits to help meet the needs of Floridians with building supplies, food, and shelter will continue to help those in need. https://t.co/9GXy79kWvN — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) December 6, 2022

The disaster funding will also address "unmet needs such as transportation, food assistance, housing aid, clothing, and household goods," according to the release.

"We are providing building materials and supporting nonprofit organizations to provide repairs so impacted residents can move back into their own homes," said DeSantis, adding "Floridians are resilient, and the state stands by them every step of the way as they continue their recovery.

Biden admin denied?

On Monday, DeSantis said that Florida was denied $25 million in emergency funds by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Following the FEMA denial, DeSantis said "we’re not going to take no for an answer," adding "we want to cut bureaucracy."

"We're not just gonna sit there and take no for an answer [...] We're gonna figure out what we can do [...] We wanna cut through bureaucracy." pic.twitter.com/NmgwV9RGnc — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) December 5, 2022

FEMA denied the request because of its “limited authority” and “our inability to confirm that authorizing this policy expansion would achieve the intended outcomes for disaster survivors,” the agency said in a letter to Kevin Guthrie, Director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management. The agency has provided $3.3 billion in federal support to Florida and households for Hurricane Ian relief, according to a Monday press release. FEMA and the White House both did not immediately respond to requests for comment by the Daily Caller. Gov. DeSantis’ office did not immediately respond to a request for comment as well.

The Florida Disaster Fund - spearheaded by First Lady Casey DeSantis is the state's private fund, which was established to provide financial assistance to communities throughout the state during emergencies.