DeSantis' Team Responds To NYC Mayor After He Offers To Teach Florida Governor About "Values"

Authored by Katabella Roberts via The Epoch Times,

The office of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has responded to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat, after he offered to teach the Republican lawmaker “something about values.”

Adams made the jibe against DeSantis as the possible 2024 presidential candidate arrived in New York City on Feb. 20 as part of a pro-law enforcement tour.

Standing before a large crowd in a restaurant on Monday, DeSantis spoke to his supporters, many of which appeared to be law enforcement members, about New York’s controversial bail reform law while also calling on NYPD cops to consider transferring to Florida, which he praised for its falling crime levels.

During his speech, DeSantis also took aim at “woke ideology,” telling the audience that the sunshine state does “not surrender to the woke mob” and that Florida is where “woke goes to die.”

The Republican leader’s visit to New York appeared to touch a nerve with Mayor Adams, who took to Twitter to “welcome” DeSantis in a sarcastic message where he offered to teach the Florida governor about NYC’s “values.”

Adams Takes a Swipe

“Welcome to NYC, [DeSantis], a place where we don’t ban books, discriminate against our LGBTQ+ neighbors, use asylum seekers as props, or let the government stand between a woman and health care,” Adams wrote on Twitter on Monday.

“We’re happy to teach you something about values while you’re here,” the New York City mayor continued.

New York Mayor Eric Adams announced $18.6 million in federal funding to improve talent development at Bronx Community College (BCC) during a press conference on Aug. 15, 2022. (David Wagner/The Epoch Times)

Shortly after Adams’ tweet, DeSantis’ campaign spokeswoman Christina Pushaw fired back, stating that New York City saw more people leave last year than any other metropolitan area.

“Nice rhetoric—but here’s reality: More Americans fled NYC than any other metro area last year,” Pushaw wrote. “More Americans moved to Florida than any other state.”

“You know this, Mayor Adams, and you’ve talked (accurately) about crime pushing people out of NYC,” Pushaw said.

“Florida’s crime rate meanwhile is at a 50-year low. Maybe it’s you who can learn from [DeSantis]?” the governor’s campaign spokesperson said.

Crime has exploded in New York City in recent years, while calls to defund the police have also increased.

In New York in 2021, there were 264 homicides—the highest number in a decade, according to police data. While homicides dropped to 253 in 2022, felony assaults increased by nearly 20 percent, while grand theft rose to nearly 17 percent.

Americans Flocking to Florida

Elsewhere, a recent report by the National Association of Realtors (NAR) shows that Florida is among the top five states attracting the largest number of new residents.

Separate data released by the Census Bureau confirms that Florida was the fastest-growing state in the country in 2022, with an annual population increase of 1.9 percent.

DeSantis, who secured a second term in a November landslide victory, told New Yorkers on Monday that “the foundation of Florida’s success has been a commitment to law and order and support for the men and women who wear the uniform,” according to The New York Post.

“I read that New York is the only state that doesn’t allow judges to consider—when they’re making a bail determination—whether someone’s a danger to the community,” he said. “How does that make any sense? Is that making your community any safer, to be doing that? Of course not. So you need to do things like repeal these failed pieces of legislation.”

The Republican also delivered a message to law enforcement members who are feeling “disenchanted,” telling them: “If you don’t think things are going to turn around wherever you are—not just in New York, wherever—just know that there’s a state that’s doing it right. There’s a state that will value your service.”

DeSantis also gave similar talks to law enforcement members in Philadelphia and Chicago on Monday.