DeSantis Vows To Start "Slitting Throats" Of Deep State On Day 1 As President

Ron DeSantis says he'd start 'slitting throats' on his first day as president, should be win the 2024 election.

"We’re going to have all these deep state people. You know, we’re going to start slitting throats on Day One," said the Florida governor, who is currently trailing former President Donald Trump by a significant margin, according to polls.

The throat-slitting comment came after DeSantis vowed to crack down on Mexican drug cartels.

"At the border, they’re going to be shot stone, cold dead," he said, according to New Hampshire's NPR affiliate.

DeSantis also declared: "We’re going to make sure that the woke agenda ends up in the dustbin of history."

DeSantis notably passed the "Stop Woke Act" in Florida, which bans schools and businesses from teaching anything that could cause people to "feel guilt, anguish or any form of psychological distress" based on race, national origin or sex.

He also signed into law the 'don't say gay' Parental Rights in Education Act, which bans teaching children about gender identity through the 12th grade. It originally covered up to the 3rd grade until it was extended.

The comments were made on Sunday at a New Hampshire stump speech - which turned off at least one attendee.

"If I was in charge of his PR, I would have said, "Don’t use that terminology," Norm Olsen told NPR, adding that he's a "Sununu Republican" who's exploring alternatives to Trump.

Listen: