Despite Dem Theatrics Over 'Voting Rights' And Racism, Most Blacks Strongly Support Voter ID

Four days before President Joe Biden proclaimed on MLK Jr. Day that state laws requiring voter ID and other election integrity measures amounted to an "assault on our freedom to vote" - particularly for minorities, a Michigan poll found that 79% of blacks in battleground states support ballot ID requirements, according to Just the News' John Solomon.

Those findings have been confirmed in national polls as well, exposing a dilemma for Democrats in Washington who are making a last-ditch effort to pass legislation gutting many state and local controls of elections in favor of federal standards. Those standards — like banning voter IDs, imposing no excuse absentee voting and making it harder to clean outdated voter rolls — are not what the majority of Americans are seeking. -JTN

"A recent national survey found that four key election reforms are supported by more than 80% of voters," wrote pollster Scott Rasmussen, describing the disconnect. "These include removing people who have died or moved from voter registration lists; requiring all voters to show photo ID before casting a ballot; wanting all ballots received by Election Day; and, having all voting machines made in the United States."

In a separate national poll from Rasmussen, their latest, 78% of black voters supported voter ID.

Such public sentiments impose a harsh reality check on Biden's argument that state voter laws amount to "Jim Crow 2.0" and are disenfranchising poor and minority voters. Most voters don't see cleaning outdated names from voter roles or requiring IDs to cast ballots as "obstacles to the ballot box" like Biden argued in Monday’s speech. -JTN

Senate Majority Leader Chucks Schumer (D-NY), meanwhile, argued on Tuesday that Democrats have an obligation to do everything possible to pass 'voting rights' legislation.

"The eyes of the nation will be watching what happens this week in the United States Senate," he said during a floor speech. "Just a few days removed from what would have been Dr Martin Luther King Jr’s 93rd birthday, the Senate has begun the debate on the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act for the first time, the first time, in this Congress."

"If Republicans choose to continue their filibuster of voting rights legislation, we must consider and vote on the rule changes that are appropriate and necessary to restore the Senate and make voting rights legislation possible," Schumer continued.

Unfortunately for Chuck, he can't change the filibuster - as both Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) are not on board, depriving Schumer the 50 Democratic votes he needs to reform the filibuster.