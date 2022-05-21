"Devout" Catholic Nancy Pelosi Banned From Receiving Holy Communion Over Abortion Support

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has been barred by the Catholic church from receiving Holy Communion due to her support for abortion, which the church considers murder.

San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone wrote in a Friday letter to Pelosi that she should not present herself for Holy Communion at Mass, and that priests are to refuse to perform it if she does.

"A Catholic legislator who supports procured abortion, after knowing the teaching of the Church, commits a manifestly grave sin which is a cause of most serious scandal to others. Therefore, universal Church law provides that such persons ‘are not to be admitted to Holy Communion,'" reads the letter.

The church has been clear on abortion for a long time.

"Since the first century the Church has affirmed the moral evil of every procured abortion," says the Catechism of the Catholic Church. "This teaching has not changed and remains unchangeable."

"Direct abortion, that is to say, abortion willed either as an end or a means, is gravely contrary to the moral law," it continues, calling the medical procedure and infanticide "abominable crimes."

As Fox News notes; liberal Catholic politicians have consistently attempted to try and align their Catholic beliefs with their support of abortion rights. Then New York Gov. Mario Cuomo famously declared himself personally opposed to abortion in 1984, but said he could not impose that view on the country.

But since then, Democrats such as Pelosi have been more full throated in their support of pro-abortion policies. President Biden, also a Catholic, had once supported the Hyde Amendment -- which prevented U.S. funding going to pay for abortions abroad. He flipped on that amendment when he ran for president in 2020, and recently described "a woman’s right to choose" as "fundamental." Cordileone says in his letter that he wrote to her on April 7, informing her that "should you not publicly repudiate your advocacy for abortion ‘rights’ or else refrain from referring to your Catholic faith in public and receiving Holy Communion, I would have no choice but to make a declaration, in keeping with canon 915, that you are not to be admitted to Holy Communion." He says that since that time, she has not done so. -Fox News

Pelosi has long tried to present herself as both a "devout" Catholic, while also fully supporting a practice that the church considers a grave evil.

In 2008, Pelosi tap-danced around the issue - claiming that "as a devout, practicing Catholic," the Church has "not been able to make that definition" of when life begins. Yet, the Catechism clearly says "Human life must be respected and protected absolutely from the moment of conception."