DHS Communicates Specific Threats Facing Pro-Life Orgs, Churches As They Brace For "Night Of Rage"

With the Supreme Court on Friday officially publishing its historic ruling overturning Roe vs. Wade, crisis pregnancy centers, Catholic churches, and pro-life institutions across the country are bracing for a coming "Night of Rage".

According to Newsweek and others, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has communicated specific threats to pro-life groups and Catholic leaders, after suspicious individuals and groups have in some instances been found "casing" the offices and buildings of pro-life organizations:

An internal document obtained by Newsweek outlines intelligence shared by the Department of Homeland Security with the Catholic Church of a planned "Night of Rage," targeting churches and pregnancy centers over their opposition to abortion rights. The document sheds light on how law enforcement and the church are bracing for backlash after a leaked opinion showed the Supreme Court preparing to rescind federal abortion rights.

Antifa march in Washington DC, file image: AFP/Getty

Two days ago, we detailed an initiative by the pro-abortion group "Jane's Revenge" to widely distribute flyers in the D.C. are after recently declaring "open season" on pro-life groups and crisis pregnancy centers.

It appears there's similar "planning" across various cities and states, particularly California, according to Newsweek, which details more from the DHS memo:

Labeled an "urgent memo," the document is from the Diocese of Stockton, California, and is directed to all clergy, as well as parish and pastoral staff. The memo states that Jesse Rangel, a DHS agent, told the diocese that federal law enforcement has discovered a manifesto from an "extremist group" calling for attacks on churches beginning at 8 p.m. the evening the court issues its opinion.

The memo instructs churches which have active services during the eve and days following the Supreme Court decision to "Make sure you have ushers and or security available during your services and perhaps identify who among your volunteers and parishioners are law enforcement."

Some national pro-life organizations have reported this week that they have been contacted by federal government officials, warning them to take steps amid threats of "extreme violence"...

BREAKING: The Department of Homeland Security is communicating with Catholic Churches and pregnancy centers, telling them to be prepared for a "Night of Rage" by pro-abortion groups pledging "extreme violence" the night of the Dobbs decision. — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) June 23, 2022

The memo adds: "Suspicious activity would include someone asking out of place questions (Largest Mass times? Doors always open? Do you have security?), looking around church property, protestors, and general disturbances."

Over the past several days and weeks since the draft ruling on Roe v. Wade was leaked to Politico, Catholic churches have reported a spike in targeted vandalism across the country, which has often included pro-abortion graffiti and threats.

Message from “Ruth Sent Us”, and other activists:



“Night of Rage” in response to Dobbs Decision—Attack Catholic Churches and crisis pregnancy centres.@PressSec asked to comment on these threats.@DHSgov eyes on. pic.twitter.com/7clb07jSly — Bree A Dail (@breeadail) June 23, 2022

These messages showed up on sidewalks and corners of D.C. this week...

"Night Of Rage" Flyers Spotted In DC Ahead Of Roe v. Wade Decision https://t.co/hvry49UCfF — zerohedge (@zerohedge) June 21, 2022

An ominous sign of what's about to come going into Friday night and the weekend? Like the summer of 2020, is CNN about to treat us to live coverage of what some pundits dubbed "peaceful riots"?