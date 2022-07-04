DHS Issues July 4th Warning As Roe v. Wade Reversal Has "Heightened" Threat Environment

Authored by Jack Phillips via The Epoch Times,

The head of the Department of Homeland Security announced Sunday that there is a “heightened threat environment” in the aftermath of recent Supreme Court decisions that were handed down.

“We have seen a heightened threat environment … over the last several months over a number of different volatile issues that galvanize people on different sides of each issue,” Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told CBS News on Sunday.

“We in the Department of Homeland Security become involved when there’s a connectivity between the- the opposition to a particular view or an ideology of hate, a false narrative, and violence.”

His department is “very mindful that the Supreme Court’s decision in reversing and overturning Roe v. Wade has really heightened the threat environment and we have deployed resources to ensure the safety and security of the Supreme Court and the justices,” Mayorkas added.

“We do not condone violence and law enforcement will and has responded to acts of violence when people do not honor their freedom to protest peacefully, but instead violate the laws of our country and the states within it.”

Protesters have gathered outside justices’ homes in Maryland and Virginia in recent weeks after a draft of the Roe decision was leaked to the press. Federal law stipulates that it is illegal to pressure a judge into issuing a certain ruling or interfering with their work.

