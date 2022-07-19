Did AOC Pretend To Be Handcuffed While Police Escorted Her From Supreme Court?

Update: US Capitol Police said in a statement that they made "a total of 34 arrests for Crowding, Obstructing or Incommoding," which included "16 members of Congress."

That arrest number includes 16 Members of Congress. — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) July 19, 2022

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appeared to pretend she was handcuffed on Tuesday as police escorted the Democratic socialist and several other lawmakers from a protest outside the Supreme Court.

As the Daily Mail notes, "Ocasio-Cortez was seen walking escorted away by police with her hands crossed behind her back, as if she were in handcuffs, but she was not. At one point she uncrossed her hands and raised her fists to the other protesters."

Why is @AOC pretending to be detained when she is escorted by police away from the Supreme Court? pic.twitter.com/a6ckzcONUD — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) July 19, 2022

AOC and the other lawmakers joined pro-abortion protesters who have gathered outside the Supreme Court almost daily since Roe v. Wade was overturned in June.

Other members seen being detained by officers include include Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., Nydia Velazquez, D-N.Y., Jackie Speier, D-Calif., Sarah Jacobs, D-Calif., Katherine Clark, D-Mass., Andy Levin, D-Mich., Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., Madeleine Dean, D-Pa., Jan Schakowksy, D-Ill., and Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-Calif. -Daily Mail

"I’ve just been arrested at the Supreme Court protesting the horrendous overturn of Roe v Wade. This is the time to stand up, speak out, and not shy away when seeking justice and equality," tweeted Rep. Maloney after what she called an 'arrest.'