Disgraced Former FBI Official Declares '9/11 Is Nothing Compared To Jan 6th'

In an insane segment on MSNBC Sunday, disgraced former FBI official and rabid anti-Trump lunatic Peter Strzok described the September 11 2001 terror attacks, which killed thousands of Americans, as “nothing” compared to Trump supporters entering the Capitol building on January 6th 2021.

After MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace claimed January 6 was “the deadliest attack on the U.S. capital in history,” Strzok agreed and added “I think if you look at the scale in terms of a threat to democracy, 9/11 was a tragedy, we lost thousands of lives in a horrific way. We still mourn to this day. But when you look at something that is an attack on democracy, something that could bring about a fundamental change to American governance, 9/11 is nothing compared to January 6th.”

Strzok, the guy in the FBI who spearheaded a counter-intelligence investigation against Trump based on a the completely discredited Steele dossier continued, “The fact that the FBI and the rest of the government if they are not on the same sort of war footing that we were on in the weeks and months and years after 9/11, shame on everyone.”

“This is a far greater threat to our constitutional democracy than anything we’ve faced in the past 20 or more years,” Strzok further proclaimed, adding “We need to be addressing it the same way [as 9/11].”

“I suspect if they were, if we were, we might hear more about it and I think that’s the sort of thing that gives a lot of observers, those of us who have been in the FBI, a little bit of concern whether the same urgency and approach to the situation, whether that approach is on par with the nature of the threat we’re facing right now,” Strzok whined.

While framing it against 9/11, Nicolle Wallace claims January 6 was "the deadliest attack on the U.S. capital in history."

Disgraced and corrupt former FBI agent Peter Strzok agrees, saying: "9/11 is nothing compared to January 6" and demands leaders "be on the same war footing." pic.twitter.com/lI1KTYnE2f — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) October 17, 2022

While that was the cherry on top, the rest of the segment was off the chart, with more ‘experts’ crowing about the FBI being ‘too soft’ on Trump supporters, compared to law enforcement being heavy handed against BLM rioters.

Disgraced former FBI agent @PeteStrzok: FBI agents probing 1/6 must be less biased on behalf of MAGA & more "professional," like we were during Russiagate pic.twitter.com/10kCedyIHK — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 17, 2022

MSNBC's Andrew Weissman: The FBI "was all over" the #BLM riots but were "asleep at the switch" on 1/6 pic.twitter.com/MvdjvkRNT6 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 17, 2022

Strzok was fired from the FBI in 2018 after anti-Trump texts dating from two years previously between him and former FBI lawyer Lisa Page, with whom he was having an affair, were discovered.

Prior to Trump’s victory, Strzok told Page that “we won’t allow” Trump to be elected, before going on to be directly involved in the Russia collusion and Hillary Clinton email investigations.

A recent poll conducted by Harvard/Harris found that average Americans don’t consider January 6th to be a pressing issue, with just 7 percent of voters listing it as being on par with matters such as inflation, the economy, crime, and immigration.

Harvard/Harris Poll: Most Important issues



1. Inflation 37%

2. The Economy/Jobs 29%

3. Immigration 23%

4. Crime and Drugs 18%

5. Abortion 17%



January 6 is the most important issue to ...7% of Registered voters



Generic Ballot among LV's: R+6https://t.co/4T34Q43cLb pic.twitter.com/QOUty5CUrn — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) October 16, 2022

