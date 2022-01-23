'Disinformation, Extremism And Violence': All Eyes On DC 'Defeat The Mandates' Rally As Organizers Caution Against Bad Actors

At least 20,000 people are expected to attend Sunday's "Defeat the Mandates: American Homecoming" rally on the North Mall in Washington DC on Sunday - and organizers have already put bad actors on notice.

"We condemn all organizations and individuals who would use the March as an opportunity to further their own agendas of extremism, intolerance, and violence," reads a Friday statement, which notes that disinformation has already been spread about the event.

For example, on January 11, owners of the Instagram account “Intheweeds_dmv” published a slanderous post that claimed participants intended to “enter hospitality venues to challenge DC’s vaccine mandate.” WAMU, the local NPR affiliate in Washington, then reported it, despite the account’s lack of any substantiation. A false narrative was then created, leading listeners and readers to believe that the March to Defeat the Mandates was created in response to Mayor Bowser’s Washington DC Mandate when in reality, organizers for the March applied for permits in November before the mayor’s Mandate was ever made public. In fact, one could argue that the mayor’s mandate was in response to our announcement of the March to Defeat the Mandates.

The organizers have also contracted "comprehensive private security" which is "working in concert with local and federal law enforcement" in an effort to keep the event peaceful.

"We do not welcome extremist groups on any side that condone racism or bring violence of any kind to the thousands of Americans that will be marching peacefully," the statement continues.

Meanwhile, the New York Freedom Rally group - which is affiliated with "Defeat the Mandates," offered guidance to anyone traveling to DC to attend the rally.

"The media will paint anyone doing sit-ins or other disruptive behavior as insurrectionists," they wrote in an Instagram post which was shared by the DC organizers. "We are here to peacefully gather, march and stand for freedom, nothing more."

The march will begin in the morning at the Washington Monument and end in the afternoon at the Lincoln Memorial.

"You're going to hear a lot of people talk about on the left say this is a big, anti-vax rally — it's people coming in to deny science," organizer Will Witt told Fox News, "but this march is about the mandate, and this march is about the Draconian measures that we're seeing all across this country right now, especially in places like D.C., New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco."

Witt said 90% of speakers at the march are vaccinated. Several high-profile speakers, however, have been at the center of national debate over COVID-19 vaccines and mandates, including Dr. Robert Malone, Dr. Peter McCollough, YouTuber JP Spears, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who recently said giving children "one of these vaccines" is "criminal medical malpractice" at a December event in California, according to The Associated Press. Kennedy's nonprofit organization, Children’s Health Defense — which has received some criticism for its newsletters and social media posts questioning the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines in children — is sponsoring Sunday's march. The organization doubled its revenue in 2020 to $6.8 million, filings with charity regulators obtained by AP show. -Fox News

According to Witt, the mandates are a "slippery slope" towards more restrictions - pointing to Australia where all residents may face $4,000 fines per quarter for remaining unvaccinated. Witt says that when Covid-19 first hit the scene, it was "understandable why politicians" would want to lock down cities - however two years later - and with Omicron variant evading the vaccine - the mandates are moot.

"No politician wants to be known as the person who didn't [lock down] their city. Everyone gets sick. So, it made sense in the beginning, but it's been almost two years now," Witt said, arguing that those in favor of the mandates aren't being exposed to accurate information in the media," he said. "I think we've got a pretty clear understanding of how this virus works, how it spreads and the best way to combat this. But again, that real information isn't getting out to a lot of voters and people, so these left-wing places continue to be dominated by these … mandates."

Ahead of the event, Dr. Robert Malone - who will be speaking at the March - published a 'COVID Declaration' which has over 17,000 signatories.

Following Dr. Robert Malone’s appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, more physicians and medical scientists have joined with their colleagues from around the world in signing the Physicians Declaration. Now with more than 17,000 signatures confirmed through a rigorous validation process, these physicians and scientists are represented by Dr. Malone as he speaks at the march to Defeat the Mandates on Sunday, January 23 in Washington, D.C.

The over 17,000 signers to the declaration have reached consensus on three foundational principles:

Healthy children should not be subject to forced vaccination: they face negligible risk from covid, but face potential permanent, irreversible risk to their health if vaccinated, including heart, brain, reproductive and immune system damage. Natural Immunity Denial has prolonged the pandemic and needlessly restricted the lives of Covid-recovered people. Masks, lockdowns, and other restrictions have caused great harm especially to children and delayed the virus’ transition to endemic status. Health agencies and institutions must cease interfering with the physician-patient relationship. Policymakers are directly responsible for hundreds of thousands of deaths, as a result of institutional interference and blocking treatments proven to cure at a near 100% rate when administered early.

Led by Dr. Malone and staying loyal to the Hippocratic oath, the declaration’s signers have resisted financial inducements, threats, unprecedented censorship, and reputational attacks to remain committed first to patient health and well-being. After 23 months of research, millions of patients treated, hundreds of clinical trials performed and scientific data shared, and after demonstrating and documenting their success in combating COVID-19, the 17,000+ physicians and medical scientists who signed the declaration support the core principles Dr. Malone and many other doctors have been speaking out about since late last year.

The 17,000+ signatures of the declaration are authentic and must pass a screening process before being officially identified as signing the declaration. Signatories are required to supply their affiliation and a link to their medical organization, facility, or profile. Nurses, non-MD practitioners and non-medical scientists are removed from the list signatories, as are duplicate entries and “bot” emails. The emails of the signatories have been separately and repeatedly tested and verified by a 3rd-party provider.

As the number of signatures to the declaration continues to rise, we have published a select group of world famous, highly credentialed physicians and scientists who authored the

declaration. Many other doctors who have spoken out against the corruption, censorship and hypocrisy by authorities have been threatened, fired, censured, lied about, intimidated, and harassed - all while saving patients’ lives daily. Never has the public been forced to become lab rats, for a vaccine 5 years away from adequate testing, violating basic principles of informed consent. Moreover, the medical and scientific evidence on the efficacy and safety of the COVID- 19 vaccine do not support mandating its use for anyone, especially healthy children.

January 23 March on Washington

The over 17,000 signers of the declaration will be represented on Sunday, January 23, when Dr. Malone stands with fellow doctors and scientists on stage in Washington DC, as part of the Defeat the Mandates march Sunday, January 23, 2022. At the Lincoln Memorial, they will be joined by a wide range of featured guests for a series of inspiring talks and musical performances. Join us!

About the Global COVID Summit

Global Covid Summit is the product of an international alliance of doctors and scientists, committed to speaking truth to power about Covid pandemic research and treatment.

Thousands have died from Covid as a result of being denied life-saving early treatment. The Declaration is a battle cry from physicians who are daily fighting for the right to treat their patients, and the right of patients to receive those treatments - without fear of interference, retribution or censorship by government, pharmacies, pharmaceutical corporations, and big tech. We demand that these groups step aside and honor the sanctity and integrity of the patient- physician relationship, the fundamental maxim "First Do No Harm", and the freedom of patients and physicians to make informed medical decisions. Lives depend on it. More information here: https://globalCovidSummit.org