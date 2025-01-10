"Disinformation": Trudeau Offers Laughable Excuse For His Ouster

Authored by Luis Cornelio via Headline USA,

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau blamed “right-wing attacks” and “disinformation” on Thursday as the main causes behind his long-awaited resignation.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is going to resign in disgrace, went on CNN and said the "right-wing attacks" and "misinformation, disinformation" is what caused the public to turn against him. pic.twitter.com/EL3oGtFoiD — Andy Ngo 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) January 9, 2025

Trudeau announced Monday that he would step down as the Liberal Party leader, caving to pressure from his party amid growing dissatisfaction among Canadians over inflation and immigration.

However, during an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper on The Lead about his politically devastating poll numbers, Trudeau blamed everyone else but himself for his fall from grace

“When you get a con - you know, I was going to say conflagration - but at least an intersection of both right-wing attacks and social media, you end up with a lot of misinformation, disinformation,” Trudeau claimed.

“Responsible governments have to stay focused on the policies that are making a difference. And that’s what we’ve been doing,” he added.

Trudeau’s comments followed a lengthy and incoherent response to Tapper’s question about Canadian and American voters delivering a blunt verdict against leftist governance.

Tapper noted that Canadians are concerned about high inflation, the overall economy and immigration.

Drawing parallels with America, he added, “Those are also issues that the left-wing party in this country has faced a lot of disapproval. … It seems like voters in both of these liberal democracies are sending a message to left-wing parties, liberal parties: ‘We don’t like how you’re doing the economy when it comes to inflation. We don’t like how you’re doing immigration.’”

Trudeau dismissed these concerns in response, claiming the polls were driven by “a lot of emotions.”

“I mean, if you look at the actual numbers, inflation in Canada was lower, came down quicker,” he said. Later, Trudeau expanded, “Our economy is doing very well, but when someone is paying $8 for a head of lettuce, it doesn’t matter that you’re doing better than they are in Spain or somewhere else. There’s a sense that, ‘Okay. Something’s got to give.’ And that’s where incumbents are in trouble everywhere around the world, not just in our two countries.”

Trudeau’s decision to step down also followed his failure to persuade President-elect Donald Trump not to impose tariffs on Canadian products during the incoming U.S. administration.

PRESIDENT TRUMP ON CANADA: They're about the lowest payer in NATO. They're supposed to pay much more... They have a lot of problems... We're subsidizing Canada $250 billion a year... I said to Trudeau, "Why are we subsidizing you $200-$250 billion a year?" He said, "I really… pic.twitter.com/Jq5GyCB7I4 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) January 10, 2025

Following the 2024 presidential election, Trump mocked Trudeau in social media posts, referring to him as “governor” and joking that Canada could avoid tariffs if it became the 51st U.S. state.