Disney Beclowns Itself After Calling Leaked Snow White Pics 'Fake'

Disney has once again beclowned itself, after a photo emerged of Snow White's new 'accomplices' - just one of whom could even be considered dwarfs - which the company initially called "fake."

On Friday, the Daily Mail posted that conservatives online were losing their minds over a photo of the seven... not dwarfs, but 'magical creatures,' so to 'avoid reinforcing stereotypes' after "Game of Thrones" star Peter Dinklage called it a "fucking backwards story" last year.

"I was a little taken aback when they [Disney] were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White, but you're still telling the story of Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs," Dinklage said on Mark Maron's "WTF" podcast. "It makes no sense to me. You're progressive in one way and you're still making that f***ing backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together, what the f*** are you doing, man? Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soapbox? I guess I'm not loud enough.'"

Meet the cast of Disney’s new woke Snow White film. Snow White is Columbian now and the 7 dwarves look more like the 6 normal sized hipster pedos and 1 dwarf from Portland. Snow White no longer has "skin white as snow". Absolutely ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/DKZInYty89 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) July 14, 2023

In response to the leaked picture, Disney originally told the Daily Beast: "The photos are fake and not from our production. We are currently trying to have the Daily Mail issue a correction."

Except, they weren't fake.

Disney then walked back their statement, verifying that the photos were indeed from their woke production, but weren't official.

"Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect that… the studio later said the photos were from the production but were not official photos," added the Beast.

Disney said it changed the dwarfs to "avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film" in a statement to Hollywood Reporter. "[W]e are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community." Disney shared in January 2022 that the "seven dwarfs" would be referred to as "magical creatures" to "avoid reinforcing stereotypes" after criticism of the original depictions by "Game of Thrones" actor Peter Dinklage, who has dwarfism. -Fox News

Once again, Dinsey comes up short.