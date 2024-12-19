Disney Cuts Transgender Storyline From New Pixar Children's Series

We've come a long way from 2016, the unofficial launch of the woke invasion into every facet of American pop-culture and entertainment. Eight years ago progressives denied that such a conspiracy existed and attacked anyone pointing out the contrary. Then they admitted that the woke conspiracy existed but argued that anyone against it was a bigot and a fascist. Today, the agenda is so thoroughly exposed and opposed by the majority of the public that, finally, corporations are starting to reverse course and return to some semblance of normalcy.

Disney has been one of the worst culprits behind the far-left takeover of media and it's unclear how much they will actually change in order to win back their audience (if such a thing is possible). There are signs, however, that the "House of Mouse" is finally realizing that Get Woke, Go Broke cannot be defeated.

Disney embedded a transgender child storyline in their new Pixar produced series "Win Or Lose" - An animated show about a co-ed middle school softball team. However, a spokesperson for Disney confirmed that the story arc was eliminated and provided the following statement to The Hollywood Reporter:

“When it comes to animated content for a younger audience, we recognize that many parents would prefer to discuss certain subjects with their children on their own terms and timeline.”

This is quite a change from Disney's position a few years ago when creators joked about implanting as much queer propaganda as they could get away with. Disney's war on parental rights in Florida is now regarded as the moment the company nearly self-destructed.

The introduction of trans ideology and gender fluid theory into children's entertainment has been a red line for American parents and the attempted woke grooming of children in public schools is often cited as one of the primary reasons for Donald Trump's election win.

Gender fluidity has no basis in scientific reality. Most of the supposed studies supporting the trend are funded by the very same pharmaceutical companies that make money selling puberty blockers. There is no such thing as a transgender child - Only children manipulated by their parents and teachers into believing they are something they're not.

Chanel Stewart, the voice actor whose character’s story arc has been changed in 'Win or Lose' claims to be a transgender woman. “From the moment I got the script, I was excited to share my journey to help empower other trans youth. I knew this would be a very important conversation. Trans stories matter, and they deserve to be heard.”

In content for kids, trans stories really don't need or deserve to be heard. The attempt to normalize what amounts to a political movement to sexually confuse and sterilize children will likely be regarded in the future as one of the darkest chapters in human history.

Films and streaming media projects often take years to fund, produce and distribute. It should be noted that while there have been multiple woke projects released in 2024 (almost all of them complete failures), most of this content got the green light back in 2020-2021 while the culture war was still at its peak. Today it's unlikely that new woke content will continue to get funding and many DEI departments within these companies are being shut down, but it may take another few years before we see the results. For now, this is a good start.