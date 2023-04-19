DoD Could Derail Biden's Offshore Wind Farm Dreams

A Bloomberg report reveals that the Defense Department is increasingly worried about President Biden's proposals to build massive wind farms across the mid-Atlantic region, as some of these areas are considered "highly problematic" for potential interference with military operations.

The DoD shared the map with energy industry stakeholders and lawmakers late last year. It outlines four large sections of water off the coasts of North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, and Delaware, earmarked for potential wind farms. Areas in red are labeled "highly problematic." Areas in yellow indicate that military officials need to conduct more research.

"The initial assessment performed by DoD found compatibility challenges with wind turbines near Navy and Air Force training," DoD spokesperson Kelly Flynn said in an emailed statement to Gizmodo. About 25% of the total planned offshore wind farms are impacted by the department's graphic.

"This assessment is the first step in the process and DoD will continue to refine the analysis and collaborate with the other stakeholders in order to promote compatible development in this location," Flynn added.

The DoD's opposition to the green project comes as the Biden administration wants to build 30 gigawatts of offshore wind power this decade -- equivalent to 30 nuclear reactors.

Surprisingly, it appears the Biden administration didn't consult with the military during the planning stage of these wind farms.