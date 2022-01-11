DOJ Creates Specialized Unit For Domestic Terrorism Amid Attempts To Dub Jan.6 "Worse Than 9/11"

From the beginning the Biden administration has clearly prioritized the threat of 'White extremism' as the prime and most pressing domestic security concern - for example in June issuing the White House's National Strategy for Countering Domestic Terrorism, which defined the "the two most lethal elements of today’s domestic terrorism threat" as : (1) racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists who advocate for the superiority of the white race and (2) anti-government or anti-authority violent extremists, such as militia violent extremists."

DHS image showing a federal task force monitoring "Proud Boys" rally in Portland in 2020.

Naturally, this became a cause for concern as often simple 'middle America' Trump voters were increasingly labeled by mainstream media and in public discourse as associated with "terrorism" - given especially the events of Jan.6 - which some Republican leaders too have begun to label as a "terrorist attack". Prominent liberal pundits, for example over at MSNBC and other outlets, began to suggest that Jan.6 was "worse than 9/11".

Now, the Biden administration is ready to give the DOJ some teeth in enforcing a crackdown on this supposed #1 threat facing the nation, by creating a new special unit to tackle what's broadly defined as "domestic terrorism" - however loosely that label is currently being thrown about in Washington.

"The Justice Department is establishing a specialized unit focused on domestic terrorism, the department's top national security official told lawmakers Tuesday as he described an elevated threat from violent extremists in the United States," The Associated Press reports Tuesday.

Schumer: "We didn't look away after the attack on Pearl Harbor. We didn't look away after the attacks on 9/11 ... just because it was Americans who did this, we cannot look away after the attack on Jan. 6" — Kevin Frey (@KevinFreyTV) January 6, 2022

The unit is being described as necessary to handle the "more than double" the number of suspected violent extremism cases which have popped up since spring of 2020, according to Congressional testimony this week of Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen.

Harris slammed for comparing Capitol riot to 9/11, Pearl Harbor attacks https://t.co/qYNwPR7FVH pic.twitter.com/ieKEyyBAWN — New York Post (@nypost) January 6, 2022

"We have seen a growing threat from those who are motivated by racial animus, as well as those who ascribe to extremist anti-government and anti-authority ideologies," Olsen stated.

The specialized domestic terrorism unit, he described, is further necessary to "to augment our existing approach" - despite the DOJ already having a counterterrorism section within National Security Division, and such cases also long being handled by FBI units.

