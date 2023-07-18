DOJ Let Hunter Biden Call To Give FBI, IRS Interviews -- So He Never Did

In December of 2020, federal investigators were allegedly told they weren't allowed to approach Hunter Biden for an interview. Instead, they were told Hunter - the subject of their investigation - would call them.

He never did.

The First crackhead-elect simply ghosted the FBI and moved on. No pre-dawn raid with CNN planted nearby for the photo-op. No indictments.

On Monday, the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability conducted a transcribed interview with a former FBI supervisory agent who was working out of the agency's Wilmington office on the Biden criminal investigation. The FBI whistleblower confirmed key prortions of the IRS whistleblowers' testimony - including an allegation that both the Biden transition team and the Secret Service were tipped off about the planned Hunter Biden interview, American Greatness reports.

"As part of the criminal investigation into Hunter Biden, there were multiple witness interviews planned for December 8, 2020. IRS Supervisory Special Agent Gary Shapley and the former FBI supervisory special agent were assigned to interview Hunter Biden," the Committee said in a Monday evening statement.

Today, our committee staff conducted a transcribed interview with a former FBI supervisory special agent assigned to the FBI’s Wilmington office and the Biden criminal investigation.



— Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) July 17, 2023

On December 7, 2020, Shapley and the FBI whistleblower say they learned that FBI headquarters notified Secret Service headquarters and the Biden transition team about the planned Hunter interview.

"This was not the original plan by the career agents, which frustrated their investigative efforts because people found out who didn’t need to know," said the House Oversight Committee.

The next day, December 8, 2020, Shapley and the FBI whistleblower were told not to approach Hunter Biden’s house to do the interview. Instead, the investigators were told to wait near his residence until Hunter Biden contacted them, according to the Oversight Committee. The Justice Department’s preferential treatment of Hunter Biden stands in stark contrast to the much harsher treatment multiple subjects of the FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane investigation received, such as Trump’s short-lived National Security advisor Michael Flynn, who was ambushed at the White House in the early days of the Trump administration. The former FBI special agent told committee investigators “he had never been told to wait outside to be contacted by the subject of an investigation.” -American Greatness

At the end of the day, Shapley and the FBI whistleblower were never able to interview Hunter.

Following the interview, House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer issued the following statement:

"Today, a former FBI supervisory special agent assigned to the FBI’s Wilmington office and the Biden criminal investigation confirmed key portions of the IRS whistleblower’s testimony. The night before the interview of Hunter Biden, both Secret Service headquarters and the Biden transition team were tipped off about the planned interview. On the day of the Hunter Biden interview, federal agents were told to stand by and could not approach Hunter Biden—they had to wait for his call. As a result of the change in plans, IRS and FBI criminal investigators never got to interview Hunter Biden as part of the investigation.

"The Justice Department’s efforts to cover up for the Bidens reveals a two-tiered system of justice that sickens the American people. The Oversight Committee, along with the Judiciary Committee and Ways and Means Committee, will continue to seek the answers, transparency, and accountability that the American people demand and deserve."