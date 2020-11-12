DoJ Says Former Labor Secretary Acosta "Exercised Poor Judgment" In First Epstein Case

The DoJ's investigation into the prosecutors who oversaw deceased pedophile/financier Jeffrey Epstein's sweetheart deal - the same deal that led to Epstein's initial conviction and imprisonment in Florida more than 10 years ago - has determined that while the men exercised "poor judgment", they didn't break the law.

The findings, released by Sen. Ben Sasse on Thursday, follow an inquiry by the DoJ's office of professional responsibility. The group of prosecutors includes former Trump Labor Secretary Alex Acosta, who has previously suggested that at the time that Epstein had been 'protected' because he was a special asset. Acosta was pushed out of his cabinet-level role last year.

"Letting a well-connected billionaire get away with child rape and international sex trafficking isn’t ‘poor judgment’ – it is a disgusting failure,” Sasse said. “Americans ought to be enraged.”

The prosecutors, who reported to Acosta (at the time he was the US attorney overseeing that territory) explored reports that Epstein had abused dozens of young girls in his Palm Beach mansion in the early 2000s. Epstein copped a plea to lower-level state charges involving the abuse of a single victim.

The DoJ reportedly briefed several of Epstein's victims on the findings on Friday in Miami.

While this inquiry into the prosecutors is over, two other federal investigations involving Epstein and potential enablers are ongoing.