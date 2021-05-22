DOJ Seizes $90K, Charges BLM Agitator Who 'Stormed Capitol' And Sold The Footage

US authorities have seized approximately $90,000 from a far-left BLM organizer who 'stormed the capitol' right alongside Trump supporters and sold footage he took of US Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt being shot dead by a Capitol Police Officer.

John Earle Sullivan of Provo, Utah, was also hit with additional criminal charges and now faces a total of eight criminal counts, including weapons charges, according to Reuters. Sullivan is one of more than 440 people charged in connection with the Jan. 6 'insurrection' in which Trump supporters who rejected the outcome of the 2020 US election stormed the Capitol with the full support of several Capitol Police officers - some of whom took selfies with the protesters.

After breaking into the Capitol through an open window, Sullivan was heard encouraging protesters to climb a wall to gain entrance.

During one conversation with others while inside, Sullivan said, “We gotta get this [expletive] burned.” At other times, he said, among other things, “it’s our house [expletive]” and “we are getting this [expletive].”

Sullivan told U.S. Capitol Police officers to stand down so that they wouldn’t get hurt, according to the court filing (pdf). He joined the crowd trying to open doors to another part of the Capitol, telling people “Hey guys, I have a knife” and asking them to let him get to the front. He did not make it to the doors. He later tried to get the officers guarding the Speaker’s Lobby to go home, telling them: “Bro, I’ve seen people out there get hurt.”

Following the riot Sullivan appeared on several mainstream television networks CNN and MSNBC, which paid him for the footage.