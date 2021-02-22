"I Have All The Evidence On Them": MyPillow CEO Lindell Welcomes $1.3 Billion Dominion Lawsuit

Dominion Voting Systems is suing Trump supporter Mike Lindell and his company, MyPillow, for $1.3 billion, after the Minnesota-based CEO accused the company of rigging the election for President Biden.

The suit was filed in the US District Court for the District of Columbia, in which Dominion claims that Lindell's statements, social media posts, and a two-hour film he helped produce are false, according to the Wall Street Journal.

"Despite repeated warnings and efforts to share the facts with him, Mr. Lindell has continued to maliciously spread false claims about Dominion, each time giving empty assurances that he would come forward with overwhelming proof," said Dominion CEO John Poulos in a Monday statement to reporters.

Dominion alleges that Lindell knew that 'no credible evidence' supported his claims about election integrity, writing in the complaint: "He is well aware of the independent audits and paper ballot recounts conclusively disproving the Big Lie," adding "But Lindell…sells the lie to this day because the lie sells pillows."

Actually, Lindell's activism has resulted in more than a handful of major retailers dropping his products altogether.

Lindell welcomes the lawsuit , saying in a Monday interview: "I have all the evidence on them," adding "Now this will get disclosed faster, all the machine fraud and the attack on our country."

Dominion’s lawsuit accuses Mr. Lindell of repeatedly and falsely alleging that algorithms in Dominion’s voting machines had stolen votes from Mr. Trump. It said he had undertaken a marketing campaign for the pillow company based on his support for Mr. Trump and the former president’s claims that the election had been stolen from him. Dominion says the allegations by Mr. Lindell and others have irreparably damaged its reputation, jeopardized its contracts with state and local governments, and prompted death threats and harassment against employees. The company says it supplies election equipment used by more than 40% of U.S. voters. -Wall Street Journal

Last month, Dominion filed lawsuits against Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani and pro-Trujmp attorney Sidney Powell. Giuliani has said he will use the lawsuit to continue investigating Dominion, and claims the suit is an attempt to censor him. Powell says she hasn't published any statements she knew to be false, and that she has credible evidence.

Beyond that, Dominion has sent letters to multiple media outlets over their coverage - which ostensibly caused a Newsmax anchor to storm off the set of an interview with Lindell earlier this month.

Newsmax just censored Mike Lindell.



I’m done with @newsmax pic.twitter.com/aDKRBiRLGI — Art TakingBack 🇺🇸 (@ArtValley_818) February 3, 2021

Meanwhile, voting company Smartmatic USA Corp has similarly sued Fox News for $2.7 billion in damages for what they claim were defamatory on-air comments.

In January, Twitter suspended Lindell for violating their 'civic integrity' policy.