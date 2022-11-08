print-icon
20% Of Maricopa County AZ Voting Centers 'Having Issues'

by Tyler Durden
Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022 - 03:59 PM

20% of polling centers in Maricopa County, Arizona are experiencing problems with tabulation machines, according to the Chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, Bill Gates.

They only had two years to figure this out... Unless of course this is a feature, not a bug.

Meanwhile, every single Dominion voting machine is down across Mercer County, New Jersey, according to officials.

In a Tuesday morning notice, West Windsor Township informed residents that "Due to a Mercer County-wide system outage, all voting machines are currently down in each district across the County.

"The Board of Elections has advised the county of issues with voting machines. Poll workers will be on hand to walk voters through the process. The board is working with Dominion, the machine maker, to resolve the issue," reads a notice posted on Facebook, ABC6 reports.

