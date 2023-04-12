San Francisco City Hall Meeting On Crime Canceled After Vandalism Knocks Out Internet

San Francisco is experiencing a surge in crime, despite leadership in the progressive-run town attempting to persuade everyone that the city is safe. The latest incident, and you can't make this stuff up, involved vandalism of communication infrastructure near City Hall that caused a meeting to be canceled.

According to The San Francisco Standard, a Tuesday meeting of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors was postponed after a telecommunications box had been "completely destroyed" down the street from the San Francisco City Hall building.

"A fiber enclosure in an underground vault was completely destroyed, disrupting services to customers served by that portion of Comcast's network. "Comcast is working quickly and diligently to restore services for customers impacted by the damage to our network," a spokesperson for Comcast told the Standard.

Tech entrepreneur David Sachs tweeted about the incident, saying, "Can't make this stuff up."

San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors, which claims that crime is down in the city, had to disband their meeting today because their internet connection was vandalized. Can’t make this stuff up. https://t.co/pd9q8SbcMG — David Sacks (@DavidSacks) April 12, 2023

Sacks has also called on the state of California to address the problem of random violent crime (read: here & here).

As crime rates continue to rise, progressives have chosen to ignore the issue. However, the situation has become so alarming that even members of the Democratic party are beginning to criticize their own party's approach to the matter.

State Sen. Scott Wiener tweeted this:

Some view property crime as minor. It’s not. Garage break-ins, auto vandalism, etc., have real impacts.



Here, property crime literally shut down the Board of Supervisors, in addition to interrupting internet for some San Franciscans (who may rely on internet for work). https://t.co/BLf8wBUOri — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) April 11, 2023

The vandalism of telecommunications infrastructure comes amid a broader discussion of crime in the failing liberal city. On Tuesday, the Downtown Whole Foods Market announced it would soon be closing, citing concerns over out-of-control thefts.