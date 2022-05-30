Dozens Of Border Patrol Agents Uninvited From Biden Event In Uvalde

The Biden administration uninvited several Border Patrol agents and other law enforcement officers who responded to last week's deadly elementary school shooting in Uvalde, TX, from a Sunday afternoon event with the President.

Despite the event being held in a large open-space facility, Biden officials cited a lack of space as the reason for the retracted invitations, according to Breitbart.

According to a senior Customs and Border Protection source, the officers received the invitation late last week. Many had accepted and were scheduled to attend the private address from the president. Most are now being informed they are no longer invited. The meeting, specifically to address the law enforcement officers who responded to the shooting is part of President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden’s visit to Uvalde to address the families of the victims of last week’s school shooting at Robb Elementary.

According to the former Border Patrol veteran Randy Clark, the location was able to accommodate hundreds of people - however more than 90% of the Border Patrol agents who were invited were subsequently told that time and space are limited and they would be unable to attend.

Over 80 Border Patrol agents - including several members of the elite BORTAC special response team which was involved in taking down the school shooter, received invitations. Late Saturday evening, the Border Patrol was notified that Biden could only meet with 7 of the more than 80 agents involved in the response.

In addition to Border Patrol BORTAC tactical unit members who killed the shooter after entering the classroom, others assisted with removing students and teachers from harm’s way. They also provided emergency medical attention to the survivors of the brutal attack. The source says the limitations likely apply to other large law enforcement agencies such as the Texas Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol which participated in the active shooter response as well. The source says deciding which officers will be allowed to attend on such short notice will be difficult. -Breitbart

"These agents are still traumatized by the incident; the venue is large, and they are not going to buy this excuse," the CBP source told Breitbart Texas, who added that mid-level managers from Border Patrol were tasked with deciding who would attend.

"It appears now as if this planned meeting was nothing more than a photo opportunity with the law enforcement community," they added.