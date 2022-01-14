Dr. Oz Slams "Petty Tyrant" Fauci, Challenges Him To Debate On COVID

Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz - who is running for one of Pennsylvania's US Senate seats as a Republican - slammed Dr. Anthony Fauci on Thursday and challenged the NIH chief to a debate while blasting him as a "petty tyrant" who had mishandled the response to the COVID pandemic.

Sen. Rand Paul - who, like Dr. Oz and Dr. Fauci, is himself also a doctor - would likely be proud of his Dr. Oz, since the TV doctor who is running for the Senate in his first stab at a political career also happens to be a Republican. Dr. Oz also represents a "qualified" voice, making his criticism of Fauci seem more credible.

Oz slammed Dr. Fauci in a clip posted to twitter: “It's past time Fauci faces the fact that he got COVID wrong. So, doctor to doctor – let's debate. This Doctor is in, are you?” Oz said in a tweet Thursday. “Let’s get the facts straight here. You and me. Let’s have a debate, doctor to doctor, and give the American people the truth about COVID-19. I’m game. Anytime. Anywhere. Dr. Fauci, are you in?” Oz said in the campaign video.

'FAUCI VS. OZ': During a Newsmax exclusive with @ericbolling, @DrOz throws out a challenge to debate "petty tyrant" Dr. Anthony Fauci. pic.twitter.com/py33iAdVYP — Newsmax (@newsmax) January 13, 2022

Dr. Oz said on Newsmax Thursday that he wants to debate Fauci on subjects like the need for a vaccine mandates, the benefits of natural immunity and the efficacy of drugs like monoclonal antibodies.

After making a name for himself on the Oprah Winfrey Show, In 2009, Dr. Oz started "The Dr. Oz Show," The health-themed talk show will end Jan. 14 as Oz starts his run for office ahead of November's mid-term vote.