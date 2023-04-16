Dramatic Video Shows Indian Gangster-Turned-Politician Gun Down On Live TV

A dramatic video shared on Twitter shows the Indian gangster turned politician Atiq Ahmed was gunned down on live TV with his brother while being escorted by police. The incident occurred Saturday night in Prayagraj, also called Allahabad, located in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

Ahmed was speaking with reporters while in police custody when three men posing as journalists shot the former politician and his brother, reported BBC News. Both died on the spot.

The Ahmed family has been involved in dozens of kidnappings, murders, and extortion over the past two decades. A court recently sentenced the former politician to life in jail over corruption and violent crimes.

In the footage shared on Twitter, Ahmed is asked whether he attended his son's funeral.

His final words were: "They did not take us, so we did not go." Then all hell breaks out...

After carrying out the shooting, the suspected gunmen shouted Hindu religious chants. They surrender to the police at the scene.

"Experts have raised questions on how a man could be killed in front of the media and the police," BBC noted.