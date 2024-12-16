Dronegate: Trump Claims Biden, Military "Knows What's Happening" In NJ Skies

President-elect Donald Trump is poised to spark what we're calling "Dronegate," alleging on Monday afternoon that the Biden administration is fully aware of the mysterious drone sightings over New Jersey. Trump accused the administration of fueling the mass hysteria that has gripped the nation.

"The gov't knows what is happening ... look ... our military knows where they took off from ... and for some reason, they don't want to comment. And I think they would better off commenting on what it is ... our military knows and our president knows ... and for some reason they want to keep people in suspense," Trump told reporters.

Trump said, "I can't imagine it was the enemy because if it was the enemy, we would blast it. Something strange is going on and for some reason they don't want to tell the people."

"I decided to cancel my trip to Bedminster (Trump National Golf Club Bedminster)," he said.

He told the press he did not want to comment on the intelligence briefing about the drones.

🚨 JUST IN: Trump says the White House KNOWS where the drones are coming from, but are hiding it from the public



“The government knows what is happening. Our military knows where they took off from. They know where it came from and where it went.”



“Something strange is going… pic.twitter.com/RtREXWzPpq — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 16, 2024

Meanwhile, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told the American people on Sunday, "We know of no foreign involvement with respect to the sightings in the Northeast."

"There's no question that people are seeing drones. And I want to assure the American public that we, in the federal government, have deployed additional resources, personnel, technology, to assist the New Jersey State Police in addressing the drone sightings," Mayorkas said.

On Saturday, we explained one theory of how the purported drone sightings could be psyop to manipulate lawmakers into passing the new H.R.8610 (Counter-UAS Authority Security, Safety, and Reauthorization Act of 2024), which will include appropriations and enhanced government counter-drone powers.

Coincidentally, a Homeland Security joint subcommittee held a hearing on H.R.860 last week. This bill would renew current counter-UAS legal authorities and strengthen the FAA's oversight powers of drones, which expires on Friday.

NJ Drone 'Invasion' Just In Time For Congress To Reauthorize Orwellian Law https://t.co/6tLkbDAP8u — zerohedge (@zerohedge) December 14, 2024

A separate but less likely theory comes from Saxon Aerospace's John Ferguson: "My belief is that these drones are trying to smell something on the ground - if that's gas leaks or radioactive material - or whatever."

New Theory: NJ Drone Sightings May Be "Nuclear Sniffers" Following Elevated NYC Radiation Levels https://t.co/4K9GTgNBYt — zerohedge (@zerohedge) December 15, 2024

Hmm.

New Jersey Receives Report Radioactive Medical Device "Lost In Transit" https://t.co/wq6zM8O7OG — zerohedge (@zerohedge) December 16, 2024

Even the Washington Post's Josh Rogin called out Biden for "the lack of disclosure is damaging public trust." He added that it's time for the feds "to come clean."

If these really are Defense Department drones doing radiation sniffing for possible dirty bombs, one could understand why they wouldn’t want to admit that & panic people. But at this point, the lack of disclosure is damaging public trust. Time to come clean. — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) December 15, 2024

This administration needs more transparency with the American people. With Trump, the American people are hopeful for more openness and accountability. The feds putting the American people in weeks of 'suspense' is unacceptable.