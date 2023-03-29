Clinton, Inc. Formed "Joint Venture" Of "Co-Conspirators" To Smear Trump: Durham

Special Counsel John Durham stated in a Monday night filing that Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign and researchers trying to dig up dirt on the Trump campaign "should be considered as co-conspirators" in an effort to smear Donald Trump with the Russia collusion hoax, Just the News reports.

According to Durham, Clinton and her cronies formed a "joint venture or conspiracy" in order to harm Trump's chances of being elected.

"Durham has just shown the whole world what major pieces of our Russiagate investigation revealed," said former House Intelligence Committee GOP investigative counsel, Kash Patel. "Hard evidence, emails and text messages, showing the Clinton Campaign, Fusion GPS, Perkins Coie, Joffe, and the media were all synced in August of 2016 pushing the false Alfa Bank server story, while also all working on the Steele Dossier matter. Durham submits all this evidence as 'joint venture conspiracy' under the rules of evidence."

Durham's filing also highlights an unearthed text message from disgraced Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann in which he lies to the FBI about not working for Clinton when he hand-delivered now-discredited anti-Trump research prior to the election.

The existence of the text message between Sussmann and then-FBI General Counsel James Baker was revealed in a court filing late Monday night by Durham's team. Prosecutors said they intend to show Sussmann gave a false story to the FBI but then told the truth about working on behalf of the Clinton campaign when he later testified to Congress. "Jim – it's Michael Sussmann. I have something time-sensitive (and sensitive) I need to discuss," Sussmann texted Baker on Sept. 18, 2016, according to the new court filing. "Do you have availability for a short meeting tomorrow? I'm coming on my own – not on behalf of a client or company – want to help the Bureau. Thanks." Prosecutors said the text message will become essential evidence at trial to show Sussmann lied to the FBI. -Just the News

According to Durham, "The defendant lied in that meeting, falsely stating to the General Counsel that he was not providing the allegations to the FBI on behalf of any client," adding "In fact, the defendant had assembled and conveyed the allegations to the FBI on behalf of at least two specific clients, including (i) a technology executive ("Tech Executive-1") at a U.S.-based Internet company ("Internet Company-1"), and (ii) the Clinton Campaign."

Sussmann eventually admitted he lied a year later during testimony in front of the House.

"We had a conversation, as lawyers do with their clients, about client 1 needs and objectives and the best course to take for a client," Sussman told Patel in a sworn deposition. "And so it may have been a decision that we came to together. I mean, I don't want to imply that I was sort of directed to do something against my better judgment, or that we were in any sort of conflict."

Durham says he plans to present evidence that Sussmann worked with the Clinton campaign, 'Tech Executive 1' Rodney Joffe, and others in aforementioned "joint venture" to push the Russian collusion hoax, particularly the fabrication that Trump had a secret backchannel to the Kremlin via the Moscow-based Alfa bank.

"As an initial matter, the Government expects that the evidence at trial will show that beginning in late July/early August 2016, the defendant, Tech Executive-1, and agents of the Clinton Campaign were 'acting in concert toward a common goal,' ... namely, the goal of assembling and disseminating the Russian Bank-1 allegations and other derogatory information about Trump and his associates to the media and the U.S. government," reads the filing.

"The evidence of a joint venture or conspiracy will establish that in November 2016, soon after the Presidential election, Tech Executive-1 emailed a colleague, stating, "I was tentatively offered the top [cybersecurity] job by the Democrats when it looked like they'd win.'"

"In sum," Durham's filing concludes, "the above evidence, public information, and expected testimony clearly establishes by a preponderance of the evidence that the defendant and Tech Executive-1 worked in concert with each other and with agents of the Clinton Campaign to research and disseminate the Russian Bank-1 allegations."